Tributes as GP and 'staunch defender of the NHS' Dr Kailash Chand dies

27 July 2021

Tributes have poured in for long-serving Manchester GP, BMA vice president and NHS activist Dr Kailash Chand after his sudden death aged 73.

Tributes came from an array of leading figures across the NHS and politics - with former RCGP chair Professor Clare Gerada marking the loss of an 'icon of the BMA' and senior figures in the Labour party hailing his 'courageous voice' in speaking up about inequality and protecting the NHS.

Confirmation of his death came just hours after Dr Chand's son Dr Aseem Malhotra said on Twitter that his father had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The BMA said it was 'shocked and saddened' and that colleagues and fellow doctors throughout the association would miss Dr Chand deeply.

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said Dr Chand had been a 'pillar' of the health service.

Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, as well as former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell were also among those paying tribute.

Scores of messages came in from colleagues across the medical community, with BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul among those offering condolences.

27 Jul 2021
