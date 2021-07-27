Tributes as GP and 'staunch defender of the NHS' Dr Kailash Chand dies

Tributes came from an array of leading figures across the NHS and politics - with former RCGP chair Professor Clare Gerada marking the loss of an 'icon of the BMA' and senior figures in the Labour party hailing his 'courageous voice' in speaking up about inequality and protecting the NHS.

Confirmation of his death came just hours after Dr Chand's son Dr Aseem Malhotra said on Twitter that his father had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The BMA said it was 'shocked and saddened' and that colleagues and fellow doctors throughout the association would miss Dr Chand deeply.

We are shocked and saddened to hear that Prof Kailash Chand OBE FRCGP has passed away.



Vice President, former deputy council chair, GPC member and staunch defender of the NHS, his was a life of service to his patients and fellow doctors and all at the BMA will miss him deeply. — The BMA (@TheBMA) July 26, 2021

The British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) said Dr Chand had been a 'pillar' of the health service.

BAPIO is shocked to hear about the untimely demise of @KailashChandOBE We will miss his unparalleled wisdom, kindness and his #lessonsoflife. He passionately campaigned to make the NHS a better institution and been one of the most inspirational medical leaders of our time. RIP �� pic.twitter.com/CjSa2z1vGk — BAPIO (@BAPIOUK) July 26, 2021

Labour shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth, as well as former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and former shadow chancellor John McDonnell were also among those paying tribute.

So sad at death of Dr Kailash Chand a true socialist who always defended our NHS. In his memory stop privatisation and create a National Care Service. RIP and thank you for a wonderful life of care. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) July 26, 2021

Scores of messages came in from colleagues across the medical community, with BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul among those offering condolences.