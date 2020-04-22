A tribute: The GPs who have died from COVID-19

GPonline is aiming to keep a record of those GPs who have lost their lives during the COVID-19 outbreak. If you would like to contact us with any further names, or believe there is anyone we have missed, please email GPonline editor Emma Bower at emma.bower@haymarket.com.

Dr Yusuf Ismail Patel

Dr Patel, a 61-year-old GP principal and founder of the Woodgrange Medical Practice in Newham, east London, died on Monday 20 April after contracting COVID-19.

Colleagues of Dr Patel at the Woodgrange Medical Practice said: 'It is with a very heavy heart that we have to inform you of the sad loss of Dr Yusuf Ismail Patel, GP principal and founder of Woodgrange NHS Medical Practice.

'After a valiant struggle with COVID-19, Dr Patel finally succumbed to his illness on Monday 20 April. This is a tragic loss to all his family, friends, colleagues and patients. The pain is immeasurable. He has touched and enriched many lives and we miss him dearly.'

Dr Craig Wakeham

Dr Wakeham, 59, was a GP in Dorset and chief clinical information officer at Dorset CCG.

Dr Jeremy Dobbs and Dr Jenny Bubb, colleagues of Dr Wakeham at the Cerne Abbas Surgery in Dorchester said: 'We are very saddened to inform our patients that Dr Wakeham died at the weekend. He had been fighting the coronavirus in Dorset County Hospital for many days.

'His industry and innovation led our practice for 30 years. He was also a leading light in both the CCG and LMC, as well as a devoted husband and father to his two boys. His legacy lives on in our patients who he cared for diligently, and in the good name he built for our surgery.'

Dr Forbes Watson, chair of Dorset CCG, said: 'We are all deeply saddened to have lost a valued and committed colleague and friend. Craig was a champion for rural general practice and a pioneer for integrated nursing teams, having lived and worked as a much-loved GP in Cerne Abbas for many years.

'Craig was passionate about working with local people to improve services for them and was well known for his frequent challenges to us all on their behalf. He was highly respected and liked by everyone that knew him.'

Dr Krishan Arora

Dr Krishan Arora was a senior partner at the Violet Lane Medical Practice in Croydon, south London, where he had worked for 27 years. He passed away on 15 April 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr Arora graduated from Cambridge University in 1988 and worked as a frontline GP for the whole of his career. He was one of the directors on the Croydon GP Collaborative and sat on south-west London's NHS England online consultation board.

A notice on his surgery's website said that Dr Arora would be 'sadly missed by his colleagues and his patients'.

GP borough lead for Croydon Dr Agnelo Fernandes said: ‘We are all greatly saddened by the death of Dr Krishan Arora. Krish was extremely well liked and worked tirelessly to care for his patients and improve services for everyone in Croydon. We will miss him.’

Dr Fayez Ayache

Dr Ayache, 76, worked at the North Clacton Medical Group and had been employed within the NHS in Essex and Suffolk for more than 40 years. He died on 8 April after being diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19.

His eldest daughter Layla Ayache described her father on Facebook as a ‘rural village GP at heart’ and the ‘most dedicated GP’ she had ever met. She wrote: 'Our wonderful dad passed away peacefully in hospital yesterday from a short but courageous battle with COVID-19.

'He was the most kindhearted, loving, generous and caring man we knew and he was an incredible and amazing doctor... we are truly devastated and will miss him dearly.'

Dr Syed Zishan Haider

Dr Haider, 76, a GP in Dagenham, east London passed away at Queen’s Hospital in Romford on 6 April. He was a senior partner at Valence Medical Centre and had worked as a doctor for over 50 years.

Dr Haider’s son spoke to Geo News and paid tribute to his father: ‘Many described him as a selfless man driven by his passion for his profession.

‘Even while in hospital breathing his last, he was urging doctors and nurses to pay attention to other patients rather than him. Many at his age would have retired yet his dedication to his profession was immeasurable.’

Others paid tribute to Dr Haider on social media, claiming the clinician had asked for his ventilator to be used for other sick patients.

Dr Habib Zaidi

76-year-old Dr Habib Zaidi, a managing partner at the Eastwood Group Practice in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, who passed away on 25 March, was the first NHS doctor to die after contracting COVID-19.

Dr Zaidi worked at the practice with his his wife Talat and daughter Sarah, who are also GPs.

Patients paid tribute to Dr Zaidi on social media - calling him a 'pillar of our community', and a 'good doctor and lovely man'.

One patient wrote on Facebook: 'Our family doctor - I am broken hearted, his wife, his daughter Sarah and the Zaidis before him have been a pillar of our community for many years.'

Another patient wrote on Facebook: 'This is awful. He was the best doctor you could ask for. He truly made you feel like he cared about you and your family. No rushing you in and out. A true professional who will be missed.'