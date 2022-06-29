Triage analysis helped GPs re-organise to meet ‘extraordinarily predictable’ patient demand

In a poster presented at the RCGP Annual Conference, at WONCA Europe in London, Dr Devin Gray explained how the practice of 26,000 patients had been concerned about switching from phone lines to online triage in January 2021, fearing they could be overwhelmed by demand.

Following the launch of their accuRx Patient Triage system, they analysed more than 45,000 online requests over 52 weeks to reveal ‘an extraordinary predictability in patient demand’. Of 860 weekly requests on average, the proportion was consistently 60% medical, 40% administrative, with a third of the weekly demand on a Monday, tailing off predictably across the week. Requests naturally soared following COVID-19 vaccination announcements.

Appointment system overhauled

Dr Gray said the results led to a major reorganisation at the Putneymead Group Medical Practice where she practises as a salaried GP.

‘We overhauled our appointment system to better match the pattern of need and anticipated demand surges. We upskilled our reception staff in patient navigation to ensure patients spoke to the right person, first time; not always in our service.

‘Our patient feedback remained highly positive throughout. Whilst demand did have a limit, we found allowing 24/7 access to our online form led to duplication of work, so after careful consideration it was disabled during working hours.’

Dr Gray said the audit showed how improving patient access does not lead to limitless demand, and that its predictability could be harnessed to plan capacity in a way that ensures efficient use of stretched resources.

However, she said there was a constant need to review and reiterate processes to respond to the ever-changing landscape of general practice: ‘We have found that - with more transparency of our patients' needs and more control over who sees what - we feel more resilient to whatever the future of primary care may bring.’