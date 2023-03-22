Treasury set to claw back millions from general practice despite soaring costs

Millions of pounds in funding earmarked for general practice are set to be returned to the Treasury despite BMA warnings that practices desperately need support with soaring costs.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey

Let SAS doctors work with GPs or 'risk killing primary care', warns GMC chief

22 Mar 2023
Sign outside BMA House

BMA ballot could trigger nationwide shut down of GP practices for 24 hours

22 Mar 2023
Dr Kieran Sharrock

BMA urges Barclay to back down over imposed GP contract

22 Mar 2023
GP sign

Extreme pressure leaves UK GPs among most stressed and least satisfied

22 Mar 2023
Child in bath

NICE advises against bath emollients for children with eczema

21 Mar 2023
Ballot box

BMA 'preparing to ballot GPs' over imposed contract

21 Mar 2023