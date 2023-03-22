Treasury set to claw back millions from general practice despite soaring costs Millions of pounds in funding earmarked for general practice are set to be returned to the Treasury despite BMA warnings that practices desperately need support with soaring costs. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up