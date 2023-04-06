Tick-born encephalitis likely to be present across England, health officials warn

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the first confirmed case of tick-borne encephalitis acquired in England occurred in 2022 and is linked to the Yorkshire area. Two other probable cases have also been identified since 2019.

The virus was first detected in ticks in England in 2019. A risk assessment by the UKHSA and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) published this week said the virus has also been found in ticks in Hampshire, Dorset and the Norfolk areas.

The UKHSA warned it could also be present in ticks elsewhere in the UK because the species that carries the virus is widespread.

Tick-borne encephalitis virus

Tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) is common in many parts of the world, including many countries in Europe. It causes a range of disease, from completely asymptomatic infection or mild flu-like illness, to severe infection in the central nervous system such as meningitis or encephalitis.

Symptoms of severe complications of the virus are similar to other causes of meningitis, and can include a high fever with headache, neck stiffness, confusion or reduced consciousness.

Health officials are investigating why the virus has been found in ticks in England more frequently in recent years, but said this was likely to be due to a number of factors.

The UKHSA said that the risk to the public remained very low, but it has recommended a change to testing in hospitals so that any further cases can be identified quickly. It is also implanting surveillance in the Yorkshire area, which will include testing asymptomatic people.

Risk is low

Dr Meera Chand, UKHSA deputy director, said: 'Our surveillance suggests that tick borne encephalitis virus is very uncommon in the UK and that the risk to the general population is very low.

'Ticks also carry various other infections, including Lyme disease, so take steps to reduce your chances of being bitten when outdoors in areas where ticks thrive, such as moorlands and woodlands, and remember to check for ticks and remove them promptly.'

Professor Ian Jones, professor of virology at the University of Reading, said: 'TBEV was reported in ticks in Thetford forest in 2019 and today’s update would suggest that it has now become established at other sites and caused sporadic disease in people.

'The virus is found naturally in some ticks and gets transferred to a person if they are bitten (only if the tick is infected), usually on bare arms and legs whilst walking through undergrowth. Wearing appropriate clothing essentially removes the risk.

'Now here, it’s unlikely that TBEV will disappear, but the general threat level is very low and there is no reason to suppose cases in people will be any more than sporadic in nature.'



