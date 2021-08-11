Three quarters of UK adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19

By Nick Bostock on the 11 August 2021

More than three in four UK adults have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine - but significant variation remains between regions.

COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: Cavan Images/Getty Images)

The UK government this week hailed the 'phenomenal rollout' of COVID-19 vaccines in the UK - with three quarters of jabs in England delivered by GP practice teams - as the UK passed a landmark stage in its vaccination programme.

More than three in four UK adults have now received both doses of vaccine - 39,688,566 people in total. First doses have been delivered to 47,091,889 people - 89% of the UK adult population.

The government said data from Public Health England and Cambridge University showed the vaccination programme had prevented 60,000 deaths, 22m infections and 66,900 hospitalisations.

However, analysis by GPonline shows that people in some parts of England remain significantly exposed to COVID-19 because of lower vaccination rates.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated in CCG areas covering parts of London, Manchester and Liverpool remains below 60% - while in other parts of the country more than 80% of the adult population is 'double jabbed'.

Meanwhile, almost 200,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the week to 10 August and more than 5,300 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 in the week to 6 August.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: 'Three in four adults across the UK have now had both doses of the vaccine, which is incredible and a testament to the fantastic work of the NHS, volunteers and everyone involved in the rollout.

'Getting two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine is the key to enjoying a host of new freedoms safely – whether that be to enjoy a trip abroad with family or a night out with friends – as we continue to build our wall of protection.'

