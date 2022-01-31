Three in four GPs working extra unpaid session each week, poll finds

The poll of 293 GP found that 74% said they worked five or more additional hours unpaid each week - meaning they are working at least an extra session every week for free, if a session is defined as four hours and 10 minutes.

Close to a third (29%) of GPs said they did 10 or more hours over the amount they are contracted to work each week, effectively working two additional sessions a week for free.

The survey showed that GPs most commonly worked between five and 10 additional unpaid hours per week (45.5%), while around one in six (14.5%) worked 15 or more hours above their contracted time. In total 78% of GPs said that their worked additional time unpaid.

GP sessions

The results showing the extra lengths GPs are going to meet patient demand come as official statistics revealed that the number of consultations in general practice in 2021 was 17.5% higher than the total for 2019, before the pandemic. Meanwhile, a recent GPonline poll also found that 84% of family doctors may be dealing with unsafe levels of patient contacts.

The BMA has called the increase in the number of GP appointments last year ‘staggering’. It said that GP teams were ‘facing an extraordinary backlog of care’ which would result in an ‘inevitable deterioration’ of care unless urgent intervention was forthcoming.

The results from GPonline's poll show that on average GPs were contracted to work 5.84 sessions per week. Some 23% of respondents worked six sessions a week and 17% were employed to work eight sessions. A further 14% of respondents said they were contracted to work five sessions.

One GP commenting on their working hours, said: ‘Being a partner you soak up the slack and have to carry the burden of responsibility regardless of whether you’re part time.

'It's constantly trying to battle with endless demand and now that patients can access us in different ways there seems to be duplication with people forgetting to cancel appointments and blocking access for others.’

Rising consultations

Another said: ‘It's too much and unsustainable in the long term. I do an 11- to 12-hour day at pace – longer if I add breaks – with not enough time for each patient, which is unpleasant. I love working as a GP and feel I do a good job. But after 10 hours I need to stop and go home.’

One GP described their workload as 'relentless'. 'Usually I do 13.5 hours with possibly 10 minutes to grab lunch whilst driving to visits. I often come home saying “never again”,’ they added.

Last month BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel warned that the pressure on practices was 'simply not sustainable'. She highlighted that GP appointment figures for December 2021 were 'a staggering 20% higher than two years ago' as practices delivered day-to-day care alongside the vaccination campaign.

'GPs and their teams are now also facing an extraordinary backlog of care - not only from patients with currently undiagnosed conditions, but also those currently waiting for hospital treatment who need GP support while they wait,' Dr Jameel said.

Falling GP workforce

‘These demands on general practice are simply not sustainable, especially when we consider that there are the equivalent of 1,756 fewer fully qualified full-time GPs in the country compared to 2015. As well as creating and delivering solutions to bolster the workforce, the government must urgently scrap unnecessary administrative tasks and other unachievable targets if we’re to stand a fighting chance of getting on top of current demand.’

'Without urgent action from the government, the care GPs provide for their patients will inevitably deteriorate as they prioritise only the sickest, ultimately leading to a two-tier system,’ she added.

General practice in England delivered an unprecedented 367m appointments last year - around 6.5 for every person in the population, official data show. Of the total appointments recorded by GP practices in 2021, 55.3m were for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Meanwhile, data on the GP workforce confirm that England has lost nearly 1,500 full-tme equivalent (FTE) GPs - around 5% of the total workforce - over the past five years.