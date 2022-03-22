Thousands of GPs seek mental health support as NHS staff 'working on burning platform'

In evidence to the House of Commons health and social care select committee, RCGP president Professor Dame Clare Gerada said that 5,000 doctors sought help from the confidential NHS Practitioner Health service (NHSPS) from March 2020 to April 2021.

The total equalled in one year the number of doctors that had sought support through the service in its previous 10 years, Dame Clare - until earlier this month medical director for NHSPS - told MPs.

All professional groups had been affected by a surge in pressure during the pandemic that compounded long-standing problems with intense workload in the NHS, she said, but GPs had been particularly badly affected.

'We've seen it in all professional groups, but GPs are worse. GPs represent about 60% to 70% of that 5,000, and other specialties represent about 30% to 40%,' Dame Clare told the committee.

The RCGP president warned that 'working in the NHS, almost entirely is working on a burning platform'. She added: 'I think the symptoms that we've got are symptoms of an organisation that is unable to care for its workforce in the way it should be.'

She added that doctors continue to face increased risk of taking their own lives - with female doctors facing 'between two and five times' the suicide risk of their age-matched peers, while for male doctors the level is broadly in line with the rest of the population.

BMA pensions committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma told the committee that he recognised the picture painted by Dame Clare, pointing to BMA polling that shows 60% of doctors report stress and workplace anxiety, while one in five plan to leave the NHS and two in five to retire early.

NHS pressure

The committee also heard evidence on the impact of punitive pension tax rules on the workforce, rising complaints and other factors adding to pressure on NHS staff.

Committee member Dr Luke Evans, a former GP who is now Conservative MP for Bosworth, in Leicestershire, said: 'Together we've got an ageing population with more demands post-COVID, we've got a workforce that is being stretched further with higher intensity, no way of dropping that intensity, the fear of making a mistake, which is getting worse with the moral injury of not being able to do what you can plus now the financial burden, with the fact pensions are an issue as well - that hits all the spectrum.'

In the face of this pressure, he asked doctors giving evidence: 'What gets you out of bed to go to work?'

Dr Sharma said doctors were retiring well before state retirement age in many cases: 'We have a lot of people retiring aged 55, which is sort of the normal age. We suspect that around 10% of the senior medical workforce will retire in the next 18 months with the biggest reason being pensions.'

Pension tax

He highlighted the ongoing impact of 'counterintuitive' pension tax rules that continue to force senior doctors to stop working or reduce their hours to avoid punitive bills for many thousands of pounds that can leave some in a position where continuing to work costs them more than stopping.

The pensions committee chair told MPs that the BMA had been pushing this issue for a 'very long time' but felt there was little progress - and warned: 'We don't understand why.'

Dr Sharma went on to explain to MPs about the 'moral injury' experienced by doctors unable to provide the level of care they want for patients because of the mismatch between the workforce and workload.

The evidence session came as part of an inquiry into workforce, recruitment and retention in health and social care. It came a day after GPs working with select committee chair Jeremy Hunt launched a campaign to rebuild general practice that called for the biggest recruitment drive in the history of the profession.

Mr Hunt also warned that the 'Uber-isation' of general practice was leaving patients at risk.