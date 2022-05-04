Third of GP appointments consumed by patients asking about delayed hospital care

By Luke Haynes on the 5 May 2022

GPs are spending up to a third of their day discussing delayed hospital appointments with patients amid huge backlogs - and are often taking the brunt of their frustrations, a top London GP has warned.

Dr Farzana Hussain
Dr Farzana Hussain

Speaking at the 2022 GMC annual conference, Newham GP Dr Farzana Hussain said that patients were growing tired of waiting for care and were booking appointments at surgeries to ask about long waiting times.

Dr Hussain, a partner at The Project Surgery, said that conversations about delays to secondary care appointments were taking up a sizable chunk of GPs' time each day and sometimes led to ‘aggressive’ conversations with patients concerned about their health.

GP concerns about the volume of patient queries about delayed care warnings from the National Audit Office (NAO) and MPs about the impact on GP workload of huge delays in hospital care.

Delayed care

The government announced its COVID-19 backlog recovery plan in February. It aims to eliminate waits over 18 months by April 2023 and waits of more than one year by March 2025. It also launched the ‘My Planned Care’ digital platform during the same month to better support patients ahead of surgeries.

But Dr Hussain said that she was already fielding high numbers of questions about delayed care. She said: ‘When I was in clinic yesterday, a third of [it] was patients asking [about hospital care]. One of them said to me that they had an 18-month wait for the respiratory clinic and asked if that was correct. They thought that they'd made a mistake. I had to say to them that it was actually correct.

‘During the first lockdown there was a lot of understanding from patients. Now that has changed. We've all been affected and people are tired. We hear about a 6m backlog, waiting for your appointment…it sounds so long.

‘And people are upset, of course, and GPs are the face of the NHS - so patients ask what you are doing about it. Another patient was just upset and asked me if I wanted him to die of his heart problems.’

Patient aggression

She added that patients were often ‘anxious’ about waiting for care, which sometimes led to difficult conversations. ‘Sometimes it gets aggressive between the GP and the patient because the GP might say it’s not their fault. It may not be their fault, but they also need to understand that people are very distressed at the moment,’ she said.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid warned earlier this year that general practice will face increased pressure from the backlog in NHS hospital care for years, telling MPs that the record 6m waiting list will not start to fall until 2024.

GPs have previously reported that growing numbers of hospital referrals have been blocked and, while they are being told increasingly to use 'advice and guidance' mechanisms - criticised by doctors' groups as a 'barrier to onward referral' from general practice.

Findings from a BMA poll last month found that around nine in 10 doctors believe government plans to tackle the long waits for elective care, investigations and procedures are unachievable with the existing workforce. Polling by GPonline has also found that half of GPs said that patients at their practice had come to harm because of barriers to referrals.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

GMC chief executive Charlie Massey

Focus on doctor retention must equal recruitment efforts, GMC chief warns

Efforts to bolster the NHS workforce must focus as much on retention of doctors as...

5 May 2022
Dr Farzana Hussain

Third of GP appointments consumed by patients asking about delayed hospital care

GPs are spending up to a third of their day discussing delayed hospital appointments...

5 May 2022
Paper bag with precsription written on the side

Government limits some HRT products to three-month supply

Dispensing of three HRT products will be limited to three months' supply to help...

4 May 2022

MIMS Learning ‘skin of colour matters’ campaign shortlisted for award

GPonline's sister site MIMS Learning has been shortlisted for ‘Best Publisher-led...

4 May 2022
Laptop in dark room

Practices urged to step up fraud prevention as accountants warn of rising risk

GP practices have been urged to step up fraud prevention measures as accountants...

4 May 2022
Medical Centre sign

LMC issues contract breach ultimatum over claim GP must be on-site in PCN enhanced hours

An LMC has rejected claims that a GP must be physically present throughout PCN enhanced...

3 May 2022