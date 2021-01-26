Thank your team for their inspirational work during the COVID-19 pandemic #myGPteam

27 January 2021

Never has teamwork in general practice been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the vaccination programme rolls out, led by primary care, now is a great time to publicly thank your colleagues for their support.

We want to help share your stories about the people in your practice who, in the worst of times, have shown the best of UK general practice.

Join us on Twitter @gponlinenews to tell the world how you feel about the general practice team or individuals who have inspired or supported you over the past year using the hashtag #myGPteam. And even better, why not capture the moment by sharing a picture of your fabulous colleagues?

Share your thanks using #myGPteam

Help us to give a huge, morale-boosting shout out to everyone in general practice who has worked so hard to provide the best possible care for patients. We want to ensure that their dedication, innovation, service and sacrifice are recorded and recognised.

We’ll share every Tweet you send using #myGPteam and highlight as many as we can on the GPonline website. Make sure you follow @gponlinenews so we can quickly contact you with a direct message if we need more details. Thank you.

