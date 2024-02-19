TB cases rebound to higher than pre-COVID levels TB cases in England rose by nearly 11% in 2023 compared with the previous year - surging to levels higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, officials have warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up