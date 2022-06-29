Targeted use of AI could relieve pressure on depleted GP workforce

Matteo Berlucchi, chief executive at health information company Healthily, told delegates at the conference in London that technology could 'add a new layer' to patient journeys to help people manage their condition without the need to see a healthcare professional.

He said: 'Looking at NHS data, between 30 and 50% of visits to GP are for really simple things – all kinds of minor ailments. The problem is that you see people that you shouldn't see. So the really expensive question for every healthcare system is: do you need to see the doctor?

'And there are not enough doctors. According to the World Bank, by 2030 the world will have a shortage of 18m healthcare professionals. How the heck are we supposed to create so many doctors? We can't. And the population is growing, it's getting older, it's getting more demanding. What we're going to do? We have to use technology to empower people to self care and that's everything that happens before people book an appointment to come and see a GP.'

AI to support clinicians

GP Dr Murray Ellender, chief executive of eConsult, revealed that the company's online system was in the process of developing AI technology using the data that it has collected from online consultations. He said the aim was for this to be used by clinicians to help support decision making during consultations.

Dr Ellender stressed that digital technologies were about creating an extra channel of access for patients and, if introduced correctly, should not mean any patient groups were excluded.

He said: 'What we know is that 90% of the UK population is online, and about 75% of the UK population is active online. And what I'm saying is we should be trying to shift those 75% of people into an online space, because that frees up the other channels for people to come in through other routes.

'So at the moment, what we do is we route everyone through a single phone line. Is that a good way to access healthcare? We make them queue on hold to speak to a receptionist. So actually, you can unblock phone lines if you move a lot of your activity online.'

Increased access

Many GPs have raised concerns that providing wider access to patients increases the amount of work coming into the practice, making it harder for practices to deal with the level of demand. However, Dr Ellender says that there was evidence that demand was 'not infinite'.

He said: 'I know every clinician in the room thinks [demand is infinite] and the more we open the taps the more comes in. That's often what it feels like. But there is research to say it's not infinite. It says that we're not meeting demand. And I think if you're giving patients the tools to manage themselves, and they've got a concern, we should address that concern.'

Dr Amanda Howe, former president of the RCGP, who was also speaking during the session, said that as patients became more used to the technologies that are available they would become more adept at using the systems appropriately and stop submitting questions for minor conditions that could be dealt with elsewhere.

What the future holds

She added that AI would not negate the need for GPs in the future, because doctors would always be needed to conduct physical examinations and deal with the human elements of medicine, such as helping patients to make decisions about treatment options and care plans.

Dr Ellender said in 10 years' time he expected GPs to be working in networks and practices that were geographically located in the same area as their patients, but prioritising which patients needed to come into a physical setting.

He said: 'It might be that you have less of those physical settings, because you need less of them. But it offers great opportunity for us to retain people in the profession, because as a clinician your job becomes much more rewarding because you're overseeing a team of other health professionals. And you can expand that team.'

'It also offers the ability for clinicians to work more flexibly,' he added. 'And that's fine, because we're allowing them to carry on delivering care in a way that we couldn't when we were limited to the physical building. So things will definitely change, but I personally don't think we'll ever lose touch with that that physical, geographical link [with patients]. I think it's really important.'