Talking General Practice - the new podcast from GPonline

26 February 2020

GPonline is launching a new podcast called Talking General Practice - listen to our pilot episode, which looks at the new GP contract, below.

The GPonline team is launching a new regular podcast, Talking General Practice. The podcast will be available to download from all the usual podcast platforms as well as on the website when it officially launches in mid March, however we are making our pilot episode available on GPonline below.

In each episode the team will be discussing the latest news affecting general practice and the podcast will also feature interviews with key figures from the world of primary care.

This special pilot episode explains the new GP contract that comes into effect in England from April this year, asking:

  • Will the contract deal help increase the GP workforce and save the partnership model?
  • Are primary care networks here to stay - and will they help alleviate workload pressures in general practice?
  • What does the contract mean for practice funding?

Please do let us know what you think about the podcast. If you have any feedback, or if there are any topics you would like us to discuss in future episodes, then please email GPpodcast@haymarket.com.

GP Good News

In each episode of the podcast we want to include good news stories from general practice and primary care across the UK.

We know that general practice is struggling with a huge workload, but we also know that there are GPs and other staff in general practice doing amazing things - both in their jobs and in their spare time.

So, if you have a good news story that you would like to share about something you or someone in your team has been involved in – or about work going on in your local area that is making a positive difference in primary care – then please do get in touch. You can email us at: GPpodcast@haymarket.com.

