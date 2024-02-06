Talented IMG doctors being driven out of the NHS, warns GMC Talented international medical graduate (IMG) doctors are being driven out of the NHS because they face an 'uphill battle' to have their skills recognised in the UK, the GMC has warned. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up