Talented IMG doctors being driven out of the NHS, warns GMC

Talented international medical graduate (IMG) doctors are being driven out of the NHS because they face an 'uphill battle' to have their skills recognised in the UK, the GMC has warned.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consulting room

Delayed DBS check 'left GP facing stress and £8,000 in lost earnings'

6 Feb 2024
MIMS Learning Live logo

Learn and earn CPD at home with MIMS Learning Live Digital

6 Feb 2024
Close up on contract document

What do we know about the 2024/25 GP contract offer?

5 Feb 2024
NHS sign

Reform GP contract and write off doctors' student loans, says report

5 Feb 2024
Professor Dame Louise Robinson

Viewpoint: GPs could soon 'prescribe' more technology to help dementia patients

5 Feb 2024