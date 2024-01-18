Tackling racism is key to delivering NHS workforce plan, warns former BMA chair Eradicating racism should have been at the forefront of NHS England's long-term workforce plan, the former chair of the BMA has said. by Emma Bower Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up