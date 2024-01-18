Tackling racism is key to delivering NHS workforce plan, warns former BMA chair

Eradicating racism should have been at the forefront of NHS England's long-term workforce plan, the former chair of the BMA has said.

by Emma Bower

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consultation

Surge in GPs facing financial hardship could force charity to cap payouts

19 Jan 2024
Talking General Practice logo with Dr Chaand Nagpaul

Podcast: How can we tackle racism in medicine - with Dr Chaand Nagpaul

19 Jan 2024
Medical centre sign

BMA warning over plan for GP practices to become 'lead employer' for trainee pharmacists

18 Jan 2024
BMA sign

Doctors step up campaign against GMC regulation of physician associates

18 Jan 2024
Computer

Future GPs' exams disrupted as technical fault hits test centre

17 Jan 2024