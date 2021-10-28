Suspected GP attacker charged with nine offences, including actual bodily harm

By Andrew Bardsley on the 28 October 2021

A man has appeared in court after four members of staff at a GP surgery were reportedly injured - and an alleged threat was made to a Manchester MP.

Florence House Medical Practice (Photo: MEN Media)
Florence House Medical Practice (Photo: MEN Media)

Olumuiwa Oduntan, 59, appeared in court via video link for a short hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a 'disturbance' at the Florence House Medical Practice in Openshaw last month.

Police attended the surgery on Ashton Old Road at about 12.30pm on Friday, September 17.

Practice attack

They said four members of staff were injured, with two people suffering head injuries and being taken to hospital.

Mr Oduntan is accused of nine offences.

He is charged with wounding with intent, and an alternative count of unlawful wounding in relation to two women and the same two alleged offences in relation to a man.

He is also accused of assaulting a woman and occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of affray.

Staff assaulted

Mr Oduntan, of Herne Street, Openshaw is also accused of making a threat to the office of Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell by sending an electronic communication, with intent to cause distress or anxiety on the same day.

He was not asked to enter any pleas during the hearing on Monday morning. A further hearing was scheduled for January, while a trial date was set for March next year. Mr Oduntan was remanded in custody.

The incident at the Florence House surgery came amid rising reports of abuse faced by GP practice staff.

GPonline reported earlier this month that a Watford GP was locked in her consulting room by a man who refused to leave without a face-to-face diagnosis for his child.

The BMA recently warned that measures proposed by the government to 'support' general practice threaten to drive up pressure on general practice and could lead to yet more abuse towards practice staff.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Suspected GP attacker charged with nine offences, including actual bodily harm

Suspected GP attacker charged with nine offences, including actual bodily harm

A man has appeared in court after four members of staff at a GP surgery were reportedly...

28 Oct 2021
GP appointments hit new high as face-to-face contacts surge

GP appointments hit new high as face-to-face contacts surge

GP practice appointments rose in September to the highest total since five months...

28 Oct 2021
Fears mandatory COVID-19 vaccination could hit NHS staffing levels if introduced

Fears mandatory COVID-19 vaccination could hit NHS staffing levels if introduced

The BMA has urged the government to carefully consider the impact of mandatory COVID-19...

27 Oct 2021
BAME doctors do not start career on 'level playing field', admits GMC chief

BAME doctors do not start career on 'level playing field', admits GMC chief

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) doctors do not start their careers on ‘a...

27 Oct 2021
Extra £6bn for NHS in budget must be matched by increase in workforce, warns BMA

Extra £6bn for NHS in budget must be matched by increase in workforce, warns BMA

Additional funding for the NHS to be announced as part of this week's budget must...

26 Oct 2021
GP locum rates increased in some parts of the UK over past year, poll suggests

GP locum rates increased in some parts of the UK over past year, poll suggests

Average rates paid to locum GPs by practices have risen in some parts of the UK,...

26 Oct 2021