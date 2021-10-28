Suspected GP attacker charged with nine offences, including actual bodily harm

Olumuiwa Oduntan, 59, appeared in court via video link for a short hearing at Manchester Crown Court.

Greater Manchester Police said officers were called to a 'disturbance' at the Florence House Medical Practice in Openshaw last month.

Police attended the surgery on Ashton Old Road at about 12.30pm on Friday, September 17.

Practice attack

They said four members of staff were injured, with two people suffering head injuries and being taken to hospital.

Mr Oduntan is accused of nine offences.

He is charged with wounding with intent, and an alternative count of unlawful wounding in relation to two women and the same two alleged offences in relation to a man.

He is also accused of assaulting a woman and occasioning actual bodily harm, and one count of affray.

Staff assaulted

Mr Oduntan, of Herne Street, Openshaw is also accused of making a threat to the office of Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell by sending an electronic communication, with intent to cause distress or anxiety on the same day.

He was not asked to enter any pleas during the hearing on Monday morning. A further hearing was scheduled for January, while a trial date was set for March next year. Mr Oduntan was remanded in custody.

The incident at the Florence House surgery came amid rising reports of abuse faced by GP practice staff.

GPonline reported earlier this month that a Watford GP was locked in her consulting room by a man who refused to leave without a face-to-face diagnosis for his child.

The BMA recently warned that measures proposed by the government to 'support' general practice threaten to drive up pressure on general practice and could lead to yet more abuse towards practice staff.