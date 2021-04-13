Surrey GP practice targeted by aggressive anti-vaccination poster

GP partner at the Witley and Milford Medical Partnership Dr Dave Triska told GPonline that staff arrived at work on 9 April to find an aggressive poster plastered to the main entrance.

He has described the attack as ‘miserable and rude’, adding that the stunt was unfair on clinicians who were exhausted after vaccinating patients for months.

GPs and their teams have carried out the lion’s share of vaccination since last December, with the government this week hitting its target of offering the jab to the 32m people in the first nine priority groups slightly ahead of its 15 April deadline. As of 12 April 32.25m people in the UK had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7.86m had received a second dose.

Anti-vaccination abuse

Dr Triska said that the practice was previously targeted by anti-vaccination campaigners three weeks ago after a 70-page manifesto was dropped through their letterbox.

He said: ‘Our staff were genuinely very sad [to find the poster]. People have worked really hard and done extra shifts to get vaccines into people.

‘We’ve also been working exceptionally hard to book people who are housebound. If you don’t want a vaccine that’s up to you, but there’s no need to target people who are providing a national mandated service in such a manner. We have to carry on doing our day job.’

My exhausted team arrived into work to see this on our door today. Not in it together it seems. pic.twitter.com/6sXoZ948nL — Dave Triska ���� (@dave_dlt) April 9, 2021

He added that staff were 'absolutely knackered' after the Easter bank holiday - and said that his team were fielding increased calls about COVID-19 vaccines since the change in MHRA guidance earlier this month recommending that under 30s receive an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

A GP practice was the subject of abuse last October after offensive graffiti was sprayed on the side of a surgery in foot high letters. GPs at the site blamed negative media coverage, which wrongly suggested that practices had remained 'closed' during the pandemic, for the attack.