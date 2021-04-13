Surrey GP practice targeted by aggressive anti-vaccination poster

By Luke Haynes on the 14 April 2021

Staff at a GP surgery in Surrey have been left completely demoralised after they were targeted by anti-vaccination material last week - the second attack in less than a month.

(Photo: Karl Tapales/Getty Images)
(Photo: Karl Tapales/Getty Images)

GP partner at the Witley and Milford Medical Partnership Dr Dave Triska told GPonline that staff arrived at work on 9 April to find an aggressive poster plastered to the main entrance.

He has described the attack as ‘miserable and rude’, adding that the stunt was unfair on clinicians who were exhausted after vaccinating patients for months.

GPs and their teams have carried out the lion’s share of vaccination since last December, with the government this week hitting its target of offering the jab to the 32m people in the first nine priority groups slightly ahead of its 15 April deadline. As of 12 April 32.25m people in the UK had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 7.86m had received a second dose.

Read more
> Find out how the vaccination campaign is going: GPonline COVID-19 vaccination tracker

Anti-vaccination abuse

Dr Triska said that the practice was previously targeted by anti-vaccination campaigners three weeks ago after a 70-page manifesto was dropped through their letterbox.

He said: ‘Our staff were genuinely very sad [to find the poster]. People have worked really hard and done extra shifts to get vaccines into people.

‘We’ve also been working exceptionally hard to book people who are housebound. If you don’t want a vaccine that’s up to you, but there’s no need to target people who are providing a national mandated service in such a manner. We have to carry on doing our day job.’

He added that staff were 'absolutely knackered' after the Easter bank holiday - and said that his team were fielding increased calls about COVID-19 vaccines since the change in MHRA guidance earlier this month recommending that under 30s receive an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

A GP practice was the subject of abuse last October after offensive graffiti was sprayed on the side of a surgery in foot high letters. GPs at the site blamed negative media coverage, which wrongly suggested that practices had remained 'closed' during the pandemic, for the attack.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Surrey GP practice targeted by aggressive anti-vaccination poster

Surrey GP practice targeted by aggressive anti-vaccination poster

Staff at a GP surgery in Surrey have been left completely demoralised after they...

14 Apr 2021
UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

UK COVID-19 vaccination programme tracker

GPs across the UK are playing a leading role in the largest-ever NHS vaccination...

13 Apr 2021
JCVI issues final guidance on phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination programme

JCVI issues final guidance on phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination programme

The JCVI has confirmed the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme will...

13 Apr 2021
'Case-by-case' approach to GPs prescribing budesonide for COVID-19

'Case-by-case' approach to GPs prescribing budesonide for COVID-19

Inhaled budesonide is not expected to be routinely prescribed for patients receiving...

13 Apr 2021
Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

Coronavirus: Key guidance GPs need to know about COVID-19

GPonline provides an overview of the key guidance relating to coronavirus, including...

13 Apr 2021
Over 45s offered COVID-19 jab as NHS completes vaccine offer to 32m priority patients

Over 45s offered COVID-19 jab as NHS completes vaccine offer to 32m priority patients

COVID-19 vaccination has been extended to patients aged 45-49 after the government...

13 Apr 2021