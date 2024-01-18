Surge in GPs facing financial hardship could force charity to cap payouts A charity that supports GPs facing financial hardship could be forced to take the 'unprecedented' step of capping payouts after a surge in applications for help and a drop in donations. by Kimberley Hackett Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up