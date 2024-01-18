Surge in GPs facing financial hardship could force charity to cap payouts

A charity that supports GPs facing financial hardship could be forced to take the 'unprecedented' step of capping payouts after a surge in applications for help and a drop in donations.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Dr Chaand Nagpaul

Tackling racism is key to delivering NHS workforce plan, warns former BMA chair

19 Jan 2024
Talking General Practice logo with Dr Chaand Nagpaul

Podcast: How can we tackle racism in medicine - with Dr Chaand Nagpaul

19 Jan 2024
Medical centre sign

BMA warning over plan for GP practices to become 'lead employer' for trainee pharmacists

18 Jan 2024
BMA sign

Doctors step up campaign against GMC regulation of physician associates

18 Jan 2024
Computer

Future GPs' exams disrupted as technical fault hits test centre

17 Jan 2024