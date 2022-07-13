Surge in GP appointments powers return to growth in UK economy

UK gross domestic product (GDP) grew by an estimated 0.5% in May after a drop of 0.2% the previous month, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The growth in GP appointments offset a downturn in COVID-19 test and trace and vaccine programmes, the ONS said.

GPonline reported earlier this month that appointments delivered in general practice in May 2022 rose by around 3.6m compared with the previous month - an increase of 15%.

GPs boost economy

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the May figures were good news after fears the data set would show no growth.

‘The services sector was to thank for the majority of the increase, with a particular emphasis on human health and social work activities,’ Lund-Yates said.

‘It appears a surge in GP appointments has aided the UK economy this time around, helping to prop up health service activity, despite a huge drop in test and trace vaccinations.’

BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said: 'These figures are yet another example of how hard GPs and their teams are working, but also why we desperately need more resource to close the workforce gap in primary care.

Value for money

'It’s clear that GP services are good value for money - GPs are not paid extra for doing more work, and yet, the number of standard GP appointments booked has substantially increased, with 24m appointments in April 2022 jumping to a staggering 27.6m in May.

'However, we cannot ignore the fact that this is not a sustainable way of working, and that GPs desperately need more support if they’re going to be able to carry on providing this level of care.'

Dr Jameel warned that the shrinking GP workforce was at growing risk of stress, burnout, and exhaustion, creating a 'vicious cycle' that threatens safe patient care.

She added: 'Our new health secretary has the opportunity to put right the wrongs done to general practice, and the wider NHS, by giving it the appropriate funding and resources it so desperately needs to close the growing workforce gap and safely meet patient demand. All doctors want to do is give the best care they can, but without proper support, this is becoming increasingly hard to do.'

Efficiency

Robert Ede, head of health and social care at the Policy Exchange think tank, said the boom in GP appointments suggested more efficient delivery within the existing model.

Ede said it was ‘a good news story' that appointments had grown and boosted the economy - but that current levels of pressure on general practice were not sustainable, adding: 'Obviously you can't run the model this hot forever.’

GDP measures the total amount of goods and services produced in an economy and GP appointments are included in services figures.