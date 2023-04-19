Supporting neurodiverse patients to access medical care A legal change means healthcare providers in England must ensure staff receive training in learning disability and autism, explains Dr Kathryn Leask, Medical Defence Union (MDU) medico-legal adviser. by Dr Kathryn Leask Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up