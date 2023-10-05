Supporting doctors to become ‘Wise GPs’

‘GPs are dealing with some of the most complex problems that come into the NHS,’ says Professor Joanne Reeve. ‘The person living with multiple long-term conditions who's juggling many different competing healthcare options and needs. The person who's living with long-term disabling symptoms but hasn't got a diagnostic label.

‘There isn't a guideline or an off-the-shelf answer to those problems.’

It is this complexity – and an ambition to recognise the distinct skills and expertise that GPs need to deal with these issues – that led Professor Reeve, who is a professor of primary care at Hull York Medical School, to set up Wise GP.

The idea started life at the RCGP annual conference in 2017.

‘We had about 120 GPs in the room sharing their experiences of their everyday job and recognising the tools that we have are not enough for the complexity we are dealing with every day,’ Professor Reeves explains.

She says the aim of Wise GP is to help doctors to ‘take back control of frontline person-centred care’.

‘So many people think that our job in general practice is quite easy,’ Professor Reeve says. ‘But actually we spend a lot of our time dealing with problems where there is no straightforward answer.

‘Instead, we have to work with our patients to critically but creatively come to an understanding of what's going on so we can manage those needs. And we need to understand how we follow up on that. And all of that is a very distinct form of expertise – it's the expertise of advanced generalist medicine. It's the ability to be able to go beyond scientific guidelines and tailor care to the patient.’

What is Wise GP?

Wise GP has three key aims - to promote an understanding of the distinct ‘knowledge work’ of primary care, which is focused on patient-centred care; to enable frontline clinicians to develop and use those distinct skills; and to build a community of practice that supports and sustains that work in everyday practice.

Wise GP describes knowledge work as managing complex problems where there could be multiple different ways of looking at, or solving, them. By its nature this means it is hard work, so Wise GP is aiming make dealing with these complex problems more manageable.

Alongside Wise GP’s website there is the WISDOM course, which is free and open to anyone working in primary care. The course explains in more detail what knowledge work is and why it is particularly relevant to general practice, highlights clinical challenges and how to approach these scenarios using Wise GP skills, and also how participants can use these skills to plan their future career.

Staffordshire GP Dr Annabelle Machin is a Wise GP fellow and deliver parts of the WISDOM course, along with updating the Wise GP website including its GEMs library, which provides quick resources to help GPs keep up to date with new research and how to apply it in practice.

Helping with burnout

She believes that Wise GP’s approach can help tackle problems with burnout among GPs and could ultimately help with retaining more GPs.

‘I think a lot of burnout comes from difficulty handling and negotiating the risk and uncertainty we face every day,’ Dr Machin says. ‘So I think that the WISDOM course and a lot of the Wise GP resources really help you develop the skills and confidence with that. So you can go home and not feel as exhausted from all the decision making, or worry at night about what decisions you've made and whether you've done the right thing.’

She says that while this is particularly useful for GPs at the start of their career who can feel overwhelmed and under-prepared for practising independently and dealing with that uncertainty, the skills that underpin Wise GP are also useful for GPs further along in their careers.

Wise GP has set up an initiative called the Lazarus project that uses the principles around knowledge work and building a community to support mid-career GPs who are potentially at risk of burnout.

'The idea behind Lazarus is to take GPs out of their usual care, so away from the frontline working seeing patients, into a different professional space. And they can discuss any problems they're facing in practice and try to work together to come up with ideas for change that they can implement,' Dr Machin explains.

‘From the small groups we've worked with, the GPs said if something like that was given some support or funding, they think it would really work well to re-energise and retain the workforce. So it could help beyond mid-career to those late-career GPs as well.’

Solving problems in general practice

Professor Reeve says that Wise GP is currently in discussion with several ICBs about whether the Lazarus model could be embedded into ICBs via ‘Wise hubs’ and made available to more GPs.

Both Professor Reeve and Dr Machin will be speaking about Wise GP at the RCGP annual conference in Glasgow this week. Professor Reeve says that one of the aims of their session will be to ‘enthuse people a little so that they have some hope and optimism that things can be different’.

‘We're going to pick some of the biggest problems that everyone is facing, whether it's retention, over-medicalisation, patient burden,’ she says.

‘So we're going to start with real problems and introduce some practical examples of how Wise GP is making a difference in each of those areas. We're not going to save the world in 45 minutes, but we hope that people will be inspired that there are other people working in those areas as well.

‘It is about continuing to build the Wise GP community so we can to connect people together and do this together.’