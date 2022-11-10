Support for patients after NHS health checks a 'postcode lottery', researchers warn

Support for patients after an NHS health check is a 'postcode lottery' - and the programme must address this to deliver better outcomes, researchers have warned.

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Using voucher to pay for vegetables

First large-scale GP fruit and veg prescribing scheme launched

11 Nov 2022
Talking General Practice logo with picture of Dr Ollie Hart

Podcast: How personalised care and health coaching can help patients and GPs

11 Nov 2022
BP measurement

Support for patients after NHS health checks a 'postcode lottery', researchers warn

11 Nov 2022
Medical centre sign

Practices in NHS-owned premises face 'pressure tactic' over service charges

10 Nov 2022
Personal finance folders focused on one called pension

What changes to NHS pension rules could mean for GPs

10 Nov 2022
Nurse holds 'fair pay' placard

Government urged to reverse NHS pay cuts as nurses back historic strikes

10 Nov 2022