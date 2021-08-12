Supply problem limiting NHS blood tests to last 'significant period of time'

GP practices were told earlier this week to stop undertaking non-essential blood tests after disruption to NHS supplies of test tubes.

NHS England has said the problem is linked to a global shortage - and has now told GPs that 'supply disruption is expected to last for a significant period of time'.

NHS England warned that if GP practices and other NHS providers fail to follow advice to limit use of blood testing, this could 'limit the availability of tests'.

NHS blood tests

A shortage of blood testing capacity is a further blow to a health service struggling with record numbers of patients on waiting lists for treatment - after NHS figures showed this week that 5.45m patients were waiting for treatment at the start of June.

Guidance on use of blood tests issued this week said tests for cancer screening, prenatal screening and tests in unwell babies should all be prioritised, with vitamin D testing and allergy testing suspended unless there are exceptional circumstances or an overriding clinical indication. Routine wellness screening and routine infertility testing should also be deferred, the guidance suggested.

It added that GPs should only test for a clinical indication and should increase testing intervals for patients who are being monitored where it is clinically safe to do so.

NHS England's primary care bulletin on 12 August said supplier Becton Dickinson had alerted it 'to a global shortage of products from their Blood Specimen Collection Portfolio'.

Supply disruption

The bulletin warned: 'This supply disruption is expected to last for a significant period of time. NHS England and NHS Improvement issued urgent guidance on recommended actions earlier this week. This guidance must be shared with all clinical staff and acted on immediately.'

NHS England said its guidance aimed to 'ensure that there is no disruption to urgent care, and services for patients are able to continue as clinically appropriate', warning that 'failure to enact this guidance could limit the availability of tests'.

The updated from NHS England flags guidance from NHS Supply Chain on products affected by the shortage and measures in place to help alleviate the problem.