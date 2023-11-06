Supervising physician associates – what GPs need to know MDU medico-legal adviser Dr Ellie Mein answers some common questions about working with physician associates (PAs) and explains the guidance that applies to supervising PAs. by Dr Ellie Mein Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up