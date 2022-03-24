Sunak statement ignores warnings over NHS workforce and care backlog

The BMA called last week for a funding injection worth between £5bn and £7bn to support the NHS to clear the care backlog in the wake of two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It warned that general practice alone needed between £500m and £700m to help the profession cope with unprecedented pressure that has seen appointments surge to record levels as the workforce remains in decline.

In a spring statement on 23 March, chancellor Rishi Sunak confirmed the government would press ahead with plans to raise extra health and social care funding through a levy in the form of a 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance from April.

NHS efficiency

The statement also set out plans to double the 'NHS efficiency commitment', raising the 1.1% efficiency saving target for NHS trusts to 2.2% - in a move that health economists warned would be an 'exceptional stretch' for hospitals as COVID-19 funding is withdrawn despite the pandemic continuing.

But the BMA warned that the chancellor had 'failed to listen' to calls for extra funding to support general practice and the wider NHS to work through the colossal backlog of care that has left more than 6m people on the NHS waiting list - up from around 4.5m before the pandemic.

Doctors' leaders also condemned the statement's failure to tackle pension tax rules that have forced doctors to retire early to avoid punitive charges.

BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said: 'Given the unprecedented pressure that the NHS is currently under, with patients experiencing life-threatening waits for care and a serious workforce crisis in the NHS, it is disappointing that the government has failed to listen to our concerns around under-investment in our recent letter to the chancellor.

GP funding

'While the government has retained its commitment to boost NHS funding through the Health and Social Care Levy, we were disappointed that there was no mention of how they would fund the extra £7bn needed to clear the current backlog.

'It is deeply disappointing that the chancellor has failed to heed the BMA’s call to address the punitive pension taxation rules, which is resulting in many doctors being unable to take on extra work or forced to retire early. This comes at a time of when severe staffing shortages threatens the very sustainability of the NHS and compromises patients care. The absence of a costed plan to deliver a long-term workforce strategy was concerning, to ensure the NHS has the doctors, nurses and staff it needs to meet the healthcare demands of today and tomorrow.

'With many people at risk of being plunged into further hardship as a result of the rising cost of living there is a serious risk that health inequalities will worsen significantly.'

Nuffield Trust chief executive Nigel Edwards said the NHS would 'still face tight budget constraints' despite extra funding from the levy.

Mr Edwards said: 'Funding increases to the NHS's core budget will become less generous in each of the next three years, which is why the chancellor has doubled the annual efficiency target to 2.2%.

'In reality, however, NHS trusts will need to find even more room for efficiency than that, as at the same time there will be a steep reduction in COVID-19 support despite the fact that this cost pressure is likely to remain in place for some time. Just meeting this target is going to be an exceptional stretch.'

GPonline reported last year that the national insurance rise linked to the health and social care levy could add as much as £15,000 a year to costs for an average GP practice from a combination of increased employers costs and tax for partners.