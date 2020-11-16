Study tips for GP trainees Dr Patrice Baptiste offers GP trainees advice on how to ensure you can study effectively despite changes to training in the pandemic. by Dr Patrice Baptiste More teaching is happening online (Photo: damircudic/Getty Images) Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Subscribe now Benefits include: Full site access Subscriber exclusive content Exclusive bulletins Choose a package