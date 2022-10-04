Study reveals 'significant rise in anti-GP rhetoric'

Media coverage of general practice last year saw a 'significant rise in anti-GP rhetoric' amid increasingly contentious debate over the use of remote consultations, a study has found.

by Nick Bostock
Newspapers
(Photo: fotosipsak/Getty Images)

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

Newspapers

Study reveals 'significant rise in anti-GP rhetoric'

4 Oct 2022
Dr Alan Stout (left) and Dr Andrew Buist (right) (Photos: BMA)

New co-chairs to focus on reform of BMA UK GP committee

4 Oct 2022
Patient receiving flu vaccination

GP practices denied funding to vaccinate their own staff against flu

3 Oct 2022
BMA junior doctor strike action in 2016

Junior doctors to be balloted on industrial action in early January

3 Oct 2022
BMA sign

BMA sets up first-ever ‘strike fund’ to support industrial action

30 Sep 2022

Dozens of GPs with suicidal thoughts contact specialist service every month

30 Sep 2022