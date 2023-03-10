Strip QOF back to 5-10 key targets, says RCGP

QOF targets for general practice are driving 'unnecessary appointments' and should be stripped back permanently to just five to 10 key indicators, the RCGP has said.

by Nick Bostock

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

tick box

Strip QOF back to 5-10 key targets, says RCGP

13 Mar 2023
GP trainee

RCGP apologises as last-minute exam change leaves trainees in limbo

13 Mar 2023
Junior doctor protests

Junior doctors begin three-day strike as BMA warns they 'could earn more serving coffee'

13 Mar 2023
NHS sign

NHS England official sets out GP contract priorities after five-year deal

10 Mar 2023
Delegates at MIMS Learning Live

Learn, earn CPD and network with peers at MIMS Learning Live's events

10 Mar 2023
Illustration of the norovirus

Cases of norovirus almost double five-year pre-pandemic average

10 Mar 2023