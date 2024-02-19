'Stressed' locum GPs moving abroad or relocating within UK to find work

Locum GPs are being forced to consider extreme steps such as moving abroad or relocating within the UK to find work as job opportunities dry up, a sessional GP organisation has warned.

by Kimberley Hackett

Sign in to continue

Sign In

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Need help? Email us

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month 
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now Register Now

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days
  • Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days

Sign Up Sign Up

Just published

GP consultation

'Broken' NHS mental health system adding to pressure on GPs

20 Feb 2024
Chest X-ray

TB cases rebound to higher than pre-COVID levels

19 Feb 2024
Dr Farnaaz Sharief

Practical tips to reduce stress and promote wellbeing

19 Feb 2024
Reception

LMCs call for national alert scheme to warn GPs about violent patients

19 Feb 2024
Man and woman in bed

Dyspareunia - red flag symptoms

19 Feb 2024