Strep A child deaths rise to 15 as government again denies antibiotic shortage Deaths among children in the UK linked to strep A infection have risen to 15, officials have confirmed - as the government repeated claims that there is 'no supplier shortage of antibiotics'. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up