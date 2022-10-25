Steve Barclay restored to health and social care secretary post in Sunak reshuffle

Steve Barclay has been reappointed health and social care secretary under new prime minister Rishi Sunak, just under seven weeks after losing the job under Liz Truss's short-lived administration.

by Nick Bostock

Steve Barclay

25 Oct 2022
