Steve Barclay restored to health and social care secretary post in Sunak reshuffle Steve Barclay has been reappointed health and social care secretary under new prime minister Rishi Sunak, just under seven weeks after losing the job under Liz Truss's short-lived administration. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up