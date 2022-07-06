Steve Barclay named health and social care secretary after Sajid Javid resigns

At the end of a tumultuous day in Westminster, Mr Javid’s resignation on Tuesday evening was followed minutes later by chancellor Rishi Sunak also stepping down.

Both cabinet ministers quit after it became clear that prime minister Boris Johnson had known about previous complaints against Tory MP Chris Pincher before he promoted Mr Pincher to the role of deputy chief whip earlier this year. Downing Street had previously denied this was the case.

In his resignation letter Mr Javid said that the vote of confidence in Mr Johnson’s leadership of the Conservative party last month was ‘a moment for humility, grip and new direction’.

He went on to say: ‘I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.’

Javid resignation

Mr Javid said that the Conservatives ‘may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest’.

He added: ‘Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither.’



Mr Javid has been a controversial health secretary for general practice. He was in post when this year's GP contract was imposed on the profession.

He also endorsed a report by the Policy Exchange think tank in March, which called for the GMS contract to be scrapped within a decade with GPs becoming predominantly salaried within large scale providers, including hospital trusts. GPs have said that move has put doctors off taking up partnership roles because of increasing uncertainty about the future.

Last month Mr Javid said the current model of primary care was 'not working' and promised a 'plan for change'.

Mr Javid’s letter said: ‘Given the unprecedented scale of the challenges in health and social care, it has been my instinct to continue focusing on this important work. So it is with enormous regret that I must tell you that I can no longer, in good conscience, continue serving in this government.’

He added that he would like to 'put on record' his thanks to ministerial and departmental colleagues and 'my admiration for NHS and social care staff'.

New health secretary

New health secretary Steve Barclay comes to the job after a period as Mr Johnson’s chief of staff, a role he took on in February this year as part of a reorganisation at number 10 following the publication of Sue Gray’s interim report on the Partygate scandal. He also remained a cabinet minister as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office, a post he had held since September 2021.

Mr Barclay, who has been the MP for North East Cambridgeshire since 2010, has worked in the DHSC previously. He was minister of state in the department from January to November 2018 when he was responsible for NHS workforce, finance, efficiency.

Following his appointment as health secretary he said: 'It is an honour to take up the position of health and social care secretary. Our NHS and social care staff have showed us time and again - throughout the pandemic and beyond – what it means to work with compassion and dedication to transform lives.

'This government is investing more than ever before in our NHS and care services to beat the COVID backlogs, recruit 50,000 more nurses, reform social care and ensure patients across the country can access the care they need.'

Mr Barclay’s first cabinet position came as Brexit secretary between November 2018 and January 2020. He was chief secretary to the treasury from February 2020 to 15 September 2021.

He is a qualified solicitor and prior to entering politics he had a career in the financial sector. He worked as a lawyer for an insurance company, as a regulator for the Financial Services Authority, and as director of regulatory affairs and then head of anti-money laundering and sanctions at Barclays.

Former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi, who prior to being promoted to that role was the minister in charge of the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, was named chancellor in Mr Johnson’s mini reshuffle.