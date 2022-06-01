Stay up to date at MIMS Learning with our expert advisers

1 June 2022

It’s not too late to book your free place at MIMS Learning Live on Friday 10 June in London. Gain 5.5 CPD hours of learning with practice-changing talks on core GP topics, by speakers who are passionate about their topics.

MIMS Learning GP adviser Dr Ravi Ramanathan
MIMS Learning GP adviser Dr Ravi Ramanathan

Our GP adviser Dr Ravi Ramanathan (pictured above) will run an informal appraisal and revalidation surgery during breaks at the event, answering your questions about gathering evidence and the appraisal process.

The event’s four streams are dermatology, respiratory and allergy, cardiovascular and diabetes, and a mixed clinical update stream. Speakers and chairs include clinical advisers and regular contributors to MIMS Learning - see below.

Book your place here

Event highlights: dermatology

The dermatology stream, chaired by MIMS Learning’s dermatology adviser Dr Anshoo Sahota, will feature talks on eczema, nail conditions, diagnosis and management of hyperhidrosis, and skin cancer.

Dr Sharon Belmo, course leader of the award-shortlisted 'Skin of Colour’ learning plan on MIMS Learning, will deliver a talk on hair and scalp disorders in Afro-textured hair.

Diabetes and cardiovascular

The diabetes and cardiovascular stream will be chaired by Dr Raj Thakkar, a GP in Buckinghamshire and primary care cardiac lead for the Oxford Academic Health Science Network.

Talks will cover atrial fibrillation, chronic kidney disease in the context of heart disease, lifestyle and diabetes, and therapy options after metformin.

Clinical update stream

The popular clinical update stream features a lively mix of topics ranging from women’s health to end of life care.

MIMS Learning’s clinical adviser Dr Mick Serpell will talk about 'Hot topics in pain management' within this stream, providing practical tips for GPs.

Respiratory and allergy

Learn how to reduce your practice’s carbon footprint with a talk by asthma expert GP Dr Steve Holmes within the respiratory and allergy stream.

Other topics include food allergy in children, and a talk on managing atopic eczema by Dr George Moncrieff.

We look forward to seeing you at MIMS Learning Live for a packed day of learning and networking face-to-face.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

MIMS Learning GP adviser Dr Ravi Ramanathan

Stay up to date at MIMS Learning with our expert advisers

It’s not too late to book your free place at MIMS Learning Live on Friday 10 June...

1 Jun 2022
Consulting room door

NHS workforce fears as retirements surge to all-time high

The number of people claiming NHS pensions for the first time hit a record level...

31 May 2022
The monkeypox virus

What GPs need to know about monkeypox

Dr Pipin Singh provides an overview of the clinical features of monkeypox and practical...

31 May 2022
Sign reading 'General Medical Council'

GP to appeal suspension in laptop case that left doctors 'deeply concerned'

A Manchester GP suspended by the GMC after claiming she was promised a laptop plans...

30 May 2022
RCGP large letters display

RCGP to choose from three candidates to replace outgoing chair

Three candidates are standing for election as the next RCGP chair in elections set...

30 May 2022
NHS logo on side of building

Most GPs say PCNs have added to GP workload and bring little benefit to practices

Over three-quarters of GPs in England believe that being part of a PCN has added...

30 May 2022