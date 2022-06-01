Stay up to date at MIMS Learning with our expert advisers

Our GP adviser Dr Ravi Ramanathan (pictured above) will run an informal appraisal and revalidation surgery during breaks at the event, answering your questions about gathering evidence and the appraisal process.

The event’s four streams are dermatology, respiratory and allergy, cardiovascular and diabetes, and a mixed clinical update stream. Speakers and chairs include clinical advisers and regular contributors to MIMS Learning - see below.

Event highlights: dermatology

The dermatology stream, chaired by MIMS Learning’s dermatology adviser Dr Anshoo Sahota, will feature talks on eczema, nail conditions, diagnosis and management of hyperhidrosis, and skin cancer.

Dr Sharon Belmo, course leader of the award-shortlisted 'Skin of Colour’ learning plan on MIMS Learning, will deliver a talk on hair and scalp disorders in Afro-textured hair.

Diabetes and cardiovascular

The diabetes and cardiovascular stream will be chaired by Dr Raj Thakkar, a GP in Buckinghamshire and primary care cardiac lead for the Oxford Academic Health Science Network.

Talks will cover atrial fibrillation, chronic kidney disease in the context of heart disease, lifestyle and diabetes, and therapy options after metformin.

Clinical update stream

The popular clinical update stream features a lively mix of topics ranging from women’s health to end of life care.

MIMS Learning’s clinical adviser Dr Mick Serpell will talk about 'Hot topics in pain management' within this stream, providing practical tips for GPs.

Respiratory and allergy

Learn how to reduce your practice’s carbon footprint with a talk by asthma expert GP Dr Steve Holmes within the respiratory and allergy stream.

Other topics include food allergy in children, and a talk on managing atopic eczema by Dr George Moncrieff.

We look forward to seeing you at MIMS Learning Live for a packed day of learning and networking face-to-face.