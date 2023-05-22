Starmer says GP partnership model in many cases 'coming to an end of its life'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that the GP partnership model 'in many cases is coming to the end of its life' and that the NHS needs 'more salaried GPs'.

by Nick Bostock

