Starmer says GP partnership model in many cases 'coming to an end of its life' Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said that the GP partnership model 'in many cases is coming to the end of its life' and that the NHS needs 'more salaried GPs'. by Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up