Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults following an incident that took place around 9am at the Parkside Medical Centre, in Bletchley, near Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that 'a number of people were assaulted' at the practice and that the man arrested 'remains in custody at this time'.

A spokesperson confirmed that people had been taken to hospital but that 'none of their injuries appear to be life threatening'.

GP practice attack

A statement posted on the practice's Facebook page says: 'This morning at Parkside Medical Centre a serious incident occured where four members of staff and four members of the public were assaulted. Their injuries were not life threatening but three people were taken to A&E.

'We are deeply upset by this incident and wish everyone involved a speedy recovery. The wellbeing of our patients and staff is paramount at this time and measures are currently being put in place to offer support to anyone affected by the event today.'

The practice remains closed until further notice and has advised patients to seek advice from their local pharmacy or NHS 111 if necessary.

GPonline reported last year that more than 3,000 patients were barred from their GP practice in 2018 under a scheme for violent patients.

Violent patients

The figure suggests that nearly one patient is removed each year for violent behaviour for every two practices in England.

The figure - which suggests that nearly one patient for every two practices in England was removed last year - was revealed in a freedom of information request response from NHS England.

Meanwhile, a leading medical defence organisation last year warned GPs to protect their online privacy following a surge in disturbing patient threats.

Measures to protect GP practices were strengthened under the 2018/19 GP contract deal, with practices handed greater powers to refuse to register violent patients.