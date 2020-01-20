Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

By Nick Bostock on the 20 January 2020

Four members of staff and four patients have been injured in a 'serious incident' at a GP practice in Bletchley, near Milton Keynes.

Police attended GP practice incident (Photo: Daniel Allan/Getty Images)
Police attended GP practice incident (Photo: Daniel Allan/Getty Images)

A man was arrested on suspicion of multiple assaults following an incident that took place around 9am at the Parkside Medical Centre, in Bletchley, near Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that 'a number of people were assaulted' at the practice and that the man arrested 'remains in custody at this time'.

A spokesperson confirmed that people had been taken to hospital but that 'none of their injuries appear to be life threatening'.

GP practice attack

A statement posted on the practice's Facebook page says: 'This morning at Parkside Medical Centre a serious incident occured where four members of staff and four members of the public were assaulted. Their injuries were not life threatening but three people were taken to A&E.

'We are deeply upset by this incident and wish everyone involved a speedy recovery. The wellbeing of our patients and staff is paramount at this time and measures are currently being put in place to offer support to anyone affected by the event today.'

The practice remains closed until further notice and has advised patients to seek advice from their local pharmacy or NHS 111 if necessary.

GPonline reported last year that more than 3,000 patients were barred from their GP practice in 2018 under a scheme for violent patients.

Violent patients

The figure suggests that nearly one patient is removed each year for violent behaviour for every two practices in England.

The figure - which suggests that nearly one patient for every two practices in England was removed last year - was revealed in a freedom of information request response from NHS England.

Meanwhile, a leading medical defence organisation last year warned GPs to protect their online privacy following a surge in disturbing patient threats.

Measures to protect GP practices were strengthened under the 2018/19 GP contract deal, with practices handed greater powers to refuse to register violent patients.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for full access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

Staff and patients attacked in 'serious incident' at GP practice

Four members of staff and four patients have been injured in a 'serious incident'...

20 Jan 2020
NHS bosses to rethink 'what can realistically be delivered by PCNs'

NHS bosses to rethink 'what can realistically be delivered by PCNs'

NHS England has promised to consider 'what can realistically be delivered' by primary...

20 Jan 2020
PCNs: How could the network DES draft service specifications change?

PCNs: How could the network DES draft service specifications change?

Dr Simon Hodes explains how he thinks NHS England could change the network contract...

20 Jan 2020
Government stripped of power to suspend pensions for doctors facing unproven charges

Government stripped of power to suspend pensions for doctors facing unproven charges

Controversial powers allowing the government to suspend pension payments for doctors...

17 Jan 2020
RCGP pulls plug on oil and gas conference after protests

RCGP pulls plug on oil and gas conference after protests

The RCGP has cancelled an oil and gas exploration conference booked to take place...

17 Jan 2020
BMA to hold special conference after GP leaders reject 2020 contract offer

BMA to hold special conference after GP leaders reject 2020 contract offer

GP leaders have voted to hold a special conference after rejecting a package of contract...

16 Jan 2020