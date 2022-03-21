Spring COVID booster jabs start for most vulnerable people

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended in February that these groups, along with all residents in care homes for older adults, receive an additional booster jab to maintain their protection against COVID-19.

NHS England said that those aged over 75 and people who are immunosuppressed would be able to book their vaccine via the national booking service from Monday 21 March either online or by calling 119.

It estimated that around 5m people will eligible for the booster and NHS England said it will be contacting 600,000 people this week to tell them they can book an appointment. People will be able to have the vaccine six months after they received their last booster.

PCN vaccination sites

NHS England has previously said that PCN vaccination sites will not be expected to be the main delivery sites for this part of the vaccination programme. It said that PCN groupings continuing to deliver vaccines after April 2022 ‘will need to do so without impacting the 2022/23 core services’.

However, it is expected that some PCN sites will continue to vaccinate patients, in particular those patients in care homes.

The UK is currently experiencing high rates of COVID-19, with the number of cases continuing to rise. Daily cases are currently running at over 90,000 and the weekly figures up to 18 March show that the number of infections had rise by 38% compared with the previous week.

The latest ONS survey suggests that 1 in 20 people in England had COVID-19 in the week ending 12 March.

In February the JCVI highlighted that immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine wanes over time and that many people covered by the spring booster programme will have received their last vaccine in September or October last year.

'These individuals are at much higher risk of severe COVID-19,' the JCVI said. 'Therefore, as a precautionary strategy to maintain high levels of immunity, an extra spring dose is advised around six months after the last vaccine dose.'

COVID-19 booster jabs

NHS officials said that they were expecting high uptake of the vaccine this spring.

NHS England's primary care medical director and deputy lead for the COVID vaccination programme said: 'Sadly, we are still seeing large numbers of people seriously unwell in hospital with COVID so it remains vital that those most at risk come forward when they are invited to do so.

'The response so far from the public to the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history has been incredible, with more than nine in 10 people aged 75 and over getting their initial booster. The NHS COVID vaccination programme is once again ready to get people protected, so when you are invited please do come forward for your spring dose.'

England's chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty also urged people to come forward for the vaccine on Twitter, warning that COVID-19 cases were continuing to rise.

COVID-19 rates are still very high, and rising again



Vaccines substantially reduce rates of severe disease and hospitalisation but there is some reduction of effect over time



If you are over 75 or immunosuppressed and the NHS contacts you for a booster please take up the offer https://t.co/lDvEwYXMzt — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) March 21, 2022

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: 'Spring boosters will help top up the immunity of the elderly and the most vulnerable to ensure they are protected and will help us continue to live with this virus.

'Thanks to the NHS for rising to the challenge yet again to get people boosted. Please come forward as soon as you are contacted.'

The vaccination programme is also due to be extended to cover all children aged between 5 and 11 years from April – at-risk children in this age group are already being vaccinated. NHS England has said that most children will receive their vaccinations in pharmacies and vaccination centres rather than PCN sites. Full details of how this part of the campaign will work have yet to be published.