Spending review must deliver £500m-plus to support GPs, warns BMA

In a letter to chancellor Rishi Sunak ahead of his spending review statement on 23 March, BMA chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul said that the NHS should be given £5-7bn to combat the elective care backlog in England - and that GP practices should receive 10% of this money.

Dr Nagpaul also called on the government to provide ringfenced funding for the improvement of general practices premises, which he said were in a 'sorry state' and needed additional investment to support improved ventilation.

There is a ‘vital’ need to grow the medical workforce over the next decade 'through both the recruitment and retention of doctors', the chair of the BMA added, as he demanded the government expands the number of general practice training placements.

GP funding

Dr Nagpaul called for an enhanced remuneration package, including an above inflationary pay award and a solution for punitive pension tax rules, to retain doctors. He also said that the government should introduce a ‘flexible return to work programme’ for educators.

Demands from the BMA to aid GP workforce retention and growth follow a report earlier this week that said GPs needed more support to help the NHS work through the care backlog. It also follows GPonline polling which found that the vast majority of GPs are dealing with increased workload as a direct result of the NHS backlog - with practices at breaking point.

Outling the BMA's demand in a letter to the chancellor, Dr Nagpaul said: 'Recent funding announcements for healthcare are a step in the right direction but unfortunately do not go far enough due to historic and long-term underfunding. We have a crisis in our NHS which needs addressing immediately – namely, retaining and growing our healthcare workforce.

'We are continuing to call for the development of a long-term, fully-funded workforce plan to address the chronic workforce shortages across the medical profession which have existed for many years. Our estimate is that we have a shortage of around 46,300 doctors in England, while a combination of factors such as burnout and punitive pension taxation rules have led to significant numbers of medical professionals considering leaving the profession or reducing their hours.'

Doctor retention

He added: 'The NHS needs to address rising burnout and exhaustion so we’re asking for the government to commit to a £1bn welfare and wellbeing fund, an above inflationary pay award, a solution for the punitive pension taxation, and the expansion of medical school places by up to 11,000 medical graduates per year over the next three years. Without this, we risk a catastrophic exodus of healthcare professionals.'

The BMA letter to the chancellor demands:

keeping free COVID-19 testing for NHS staff and members of the public who have contact with clinically vulnerable people;

providing a further £5-7bn to manage the backlog of non-Covid care, with 10% elective recovery funding allocated to primary care;

investing in mental health to ensure true parity of esteem with physical health;

increased funding for public health to address health inequalities.

The BMA warns that while patient numbers have increased, there are now 1,608 fewer fully qualified full-time equivalent GPs than there were in 2015.

A BMA GP premises survey conducted in 2018 found that half of practice buildings are not fit for purpose, and only two in every 10 practices were fit for the future. GPonline recently reported that inadequate premises are forcing practices to 'juggle desks' to find space for staff recruited through the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS).