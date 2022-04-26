Specialist status for GPs delayed as legislative timetable slips

Proposals to replace the specialist and GP registers with a single register were published by the government last March in a consultation document.

The consultation - which also outlined recommendations to speed up fitness to practise decisions - confirmed that specialist status including being a GP would be reflected through ‘an annotation to the register’.

The GMC previously indicated that the proposals, if approved, could be passed in legislation by spring this year - and that it would hold its own consultation before these reforms were introduced.

Specialist register

However, a DHSC spokesperson confirmed that the process will now take place 'later this year'. They said: ‘The government remains committed to delivering parity between GP and specialist medical registration in the UK.

‘We are planning to consult on draft legislation later this year which will reform the legislative framework of the GMC and will enable these changes to be delivered.’

The GMC confirmed that it will make the appropriate changes when it is granted new legislative powers, but that it cannot act before this happens.

GPs expressed concern that plans to add them to the specialist register had stalled - arguing that parity of esteem with other medical disciplines could bring more respect for the profession and a much-needed boost to recruitment and retention.

GP 'rebrand'

London GP Dr Katie Coleman, who has previously advocated for GPs to become specialists, questioned on Twitter when government proposals would be implemented. Other family doctors asked if the title of general practitioner needed a total ‘rebrand’.

Responding to the news that the government does not expect to consult on draft legislation until later this year, the GMC said: '[We] will take forward the changes using the new powers expected to be given to us, but this can only happen after the government consults on and then lays the legislation in Parliament.'

Plans to merge the specialist and GP registers follow several years of campaigning from the BMA and RCGP. Both organisations argue that the move would give GPs equal status to consultants, would make clinicians’ expertise clearer and simplify the register.

They also argue that giving GPs specialist status could help encourage junior doctors and medical students to consider a career in general practice.

At present, GPs are not recognised as specialists in the UK once they have qualified, despite the fact that they are required to complete a minimum of three years specialty training, and despite most European countries recognising general practice as a specialist medical role.