Special conference to vote on 2020 GP contract next month

The BMA's GP committee (GPC) voted in January to hold the special conference - only the third event of its kind since the millennium - once negotiations on the contract deal for 2020 were complete.

Following major concessions from the government over controversial draft network DES specifications, the GPC backed a package of changes - but the special conference will offer LMCs a chance to have a final say.

If the conference also backs the deal, contract changes could be in place in time for the start of the 2020/21 financial year. But if LMCs vote against the deal, the BMA and NHS England could be forced back to the negotiating table.

Primary care networks

The contract package unveiled on 6 February pared back service specifications for primary care networks (PCNs) compared with the draft proposals and offers new funding for staff, and to underpin work practices must carry out in care homes.

The deal also offers incentive payments for new partners and more trainees, further measures to support the workforce, changes to QOF and more.

Despite a largely favourable response, PCN clinical directors have warned that workload required from networks could still be 'too much too soon' - suggesting that LMCs could offer a significant challenge to the contract proposals next month.

Accountants, meanwhile, have warned that many practices could face a year-on-year reduction in profits despite an increase in funding promised through the 2020 contract deal as minimum wage increases, other staff pay rises, the removal of the minimum practice income guarantee (MPIG) and the ending of seniority pay from April take effect.

GP funding

In a blog posted on the BMA website on Wednesday, GPC chair Dr Richard Vautrey said that after significant pushback from the BMA and the wider profession on the initial contract proposals for 2020, 'we can look forward to a brighter future for our profession'.

He said that after 'so many years of underfunding and increased demand', the contract negotiated for 2020 was 'a GP contract which will provide more funding and support an increased workforce, not only for the next four years but with an explicit commitment to long-term investment'.

Although there was more work to be done and that primary care investment would need to rise beyond the offer set out in the contract, he added: 'In the past we have seen funding promises which appear to be little more than smoke and mirrors, but we will not stand for false promises or kicking the can down the road. As part of this contract it has been agreed that GPs will be able to monitor the delivery of promised money, with CCGs ordered to provide LMCs with annual updates detailing progress.

'The progress made through these negotiations could prove to be game-changing for the profession. Through this contract we can reduce financial burden on practices, we can increase the workforce delivering primary care and we can organise services to better suit our colleagues and our patients. And by doing all this we can start to reduce the current GP workload burden.'

The special LMCs conference will come on the same day as the government delivers its budget - expected to spell out changes to address the pension tax crisis that has forced thousands of GPs to reduce their working hours.