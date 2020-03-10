Special conference of England LMCs: Full coverage

The BMA's GP committee (GPC) voted in January to hold this week's special conference after it rejected an initial contract offer from the government. Following major concessions over controversial draft service specifications, which had received almost universal criticism from GPs, the GPC backed a package of changes for 2020/21 - with 71% of committee members voting in favour.

The BMA has said the contract deal is agreed and is no longer up for renegotiation. However, the special conference will be able to make its views known on the deal as a whole.

GP leaders will debate calls to 'reject the PCN DES' in its current form as part of a motion warning that PCNs pose an 'existential threat' to the future of the GP independent contractor model. LMCs will also debate warnings that PCNs still face a 'significant funding gap' and call for golden hellos for new partners to be extended to also cover GPs who have previously held partnership roles.

