'Soul of general practice' at risk as small practices decimated since 2015

Since the 2015 general election, the total number of GP practices in England listed in figures from NHS Digital has dropped from 7,816 to 6,522, pushing average list size up from 7,294 to 9,441 patients.

GP practices with fewer than 5,000 patients have halved in number since April 2015, analysis by GPonline shows, while practices with more than 20,000 patients have more than tripled.

Small GP practices are among the most popular with patients, according to analysis of patient satisfaction data and list size - and have been associated with continuity of care, which has been shown to save lives.

Small GP practices

GP leaders told GPonline that the rapid shift towards working at scale in general practice left the profession at risk of 'losing its soul' - and losing sight of what patients value.

A total of 1,375 of the 7,816 GP practices listed in April 2015 - just before the general election in May of that year - are no longer listed in NHS Digital's figures, while 80 new practices have been established.

The average list size of practices lost since April 2015 is 4,607 - demonstrating that mergers and closures over the past seven years have disproportionately affected smaller practices.

In April 2015 there were 2,852 GP practices with list sizes below 5,000 - 36% of all practices at the time. In the latest data, for March 2022, just 1,451 practices had fewer than 5,000 patients - making up just 22% of the current total.

Meanwhile, larger GP practices have expanded at an exponential rate. In April 2015 just 86 GP practices in England - equivalent to 1% of the total at the time - had more than 20,000 patients.

In March 2022, official data show that 317 practices have a list size in excess of 20,000 patients - making up one in 20 of all GP practices in England.

Doctors Association UK (DAUK) GP lead Dr Lizzie Toberty said: 'Ultimately the size of a practice isn't what matters. It’s important to be able to access quality care in a timely way, by someone who understands you and your situation.'

But she added: 'Smaller practices have historically been very successful with this and if we lose continuity we will lose the soul of general practice. Our worry is there is a huge push to work at scale, which loses sight of what patients really value in their care.'

Rapid erosion of standalone small practices in England has come over a period in which the full-time equivalent, fully qualified GP workforce has dropped by around 1,700 doctors. Former health and social care secretary Jeremy Hunt promised in 2015 to increase the workforce by 5,000 FTE GPs - but failed to deliver on the promise, and the current government has admitted its later promise to add 6,000 GPs to the workforce by 2024 is not on track.

DAUK editorial lead Dr Ellen Welch said: 'The loss of smaller practices is a huge loss, but is perhaps inevitable given the current climate in general practice. I trained in a single-handed rural practice which at the time had less than 900 patients.

'Patients valued the ease of access and having ‘their’ GP. But given the lack of GPs, this practice would have been forced to close if it hadn’t been taken over. Continuity is where the evidence shows there is true efficiency and larger practices must consider this carefully within their models.'