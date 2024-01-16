Solving NHS 'interface' chaos could save 6m GP appointments a year The NHS could save 6m GP appointments a year - worth more than £200m - by tackling problems at the interface between practices and other parts of the health system, an LMC report suggests. by Kimberley Hackett and Nick Bostock Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up