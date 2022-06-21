What solutions to the GP crisis has the RCGP proposed?

22 June 2022

With general practice in a deepening crisis, the RCGP has set out measures the government could take to solve the problem. GPonline looks at what the college says could save the profession.

RCGP large letters display

The RCGP has warned that as many as 19,000 GPs and trainees could quit general practice within five years unless the government takes rapid action to ease intense pressure that has left doctors and patients increasingly at risk.

But the college says that despite the depth of the crisis facing the profession, there are measures the government could take to begin to turn it around.

In its report 'Fit for the Future: a new plan for GPs and their patients', the college sets out measures on areas including workforce, funding, bureaucracy and infrastructure. Read through a summary of the measures or the RCGP proposals in full below.

What are the key RCGP proposals?

Funding

The RCGP says general practice needs an 11% share of the overall NHS budget. In 2018 it said the share of funding going to the profession was on track to drop below 9%. The college says this funding could deliver:

  • a nationally ringfenced retention fund worth £150m a year,
  • additional funding of at least £100m per year to develop primary care networks,
  • funding to help practices in deprived, underdoctored areas recruit GPs as part of an overhaul of the 'Carr-Hill formula' that underpins the current GP contract,
  • £1bn to support development of GP premises.

Workforce

The government has admitted it is not on track to deliver the 6,000 extra GPs its 2019 general election manifesto promised by 2024. The college is calling for a new plan to go well beyond this figure - and to exceed the promised 26,000 staff to support primary care through the additional roles reimbursement scheme (ARRS). It wants:

  • more flexibility around ARRS funding to allow practices to let practices bring in the staff they need, including nurses,
  • 10% expansion of GP training places year-on-year, along with more trainers and premises expansion to support this,
  • measures to help international medical graduates who complete UK GP training to apply for long-term visas, bringing their situation in line with doctors who complete five-year training in other specialties and are then automatically entitled to indefinite leave to remain.

GP contract

The college has been calling for a reduction in bureaucracy and a move away from QOF targets for some years. Its Fit for the Future blueprint demands:

  • changes to the way general practice looks after the most vulnerable patients, moving from QOF to 'a system that encourages GPs to focus on those who need care most and cuts out the red tape and box ticking',
  • eradication of unnecessary bureaucracy to free up staff to focus on patient care, in part through 'a review of contractual requirements and improving co-ordination between primary and secondary care'.

Infrastructure

Underinvestment in premises is a long-standing problem for general practice and a shortage of space has been exposed by the need to find room for thousands of staff joining primary care through the ARRS. With 74% of respondents to polling by the college warning they do not have room for extra staff, the RCGP is calling for:

  • £1bn additional investment in GP premises,
  • improved IT systems to 'make it easier for medical staff to share patient records and information about what they need to improve relationship-based care'.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Injection in front of word 'mokeypox'

People at higher risk of monkeypox exposure to be offered vaccination

Some gay and bisexual men at higher risk of exposure to monkeypox will be offered...

22 Jun 2022
RCGP large letters display

What solutions to the GP crisis has the RCGP proposed?

With general practice in a deepening crisis, the RCGP has set out measures the government...

22 Jun 2022
RCGP chair Professor Martin Marshall

RCGP warns 19,000 GPs could quit in 'mass exodus' over next five years

General practice faces a 'mass exodus' of doctors over the next five years with almost...

22 Jun 2022
Prime minister Boris Johnson

Government blamed for loss of 4,500 GPs in a decade

England has lost around 4,500 GPs over the past decade and 300 GP practices have...

21 Jun 2022
Dr Daniel Grace in the South Pacific

A GP portfolio career in expedition medicine

Dr Daniel Grace explains how working as a portfolio GP has enabled him to develop...

20 Jun 2022
NHS England medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis

Scheme that supports refugee doctors to work in NHS set to expand

An NHS programme that supports overseas and refugee doctors to become medics in the...

20 Jun 2022