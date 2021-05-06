Slight increase in GP workforce in past year, but number of partners continues to fall

GP workforce data from NHS Digital show that in March 2021 there were 28,096 full-time equivalent (FTE) fully-qualified GPs in England - an increase of 111 on the 27,985 that were in post at the same time a year ago.

However, the number of FTE partners has fallen by 5% over the same period from 17,910 in March 2020 to 17,003 in March 2021.

The rise in the fully-qualified workforce appears to be driven by a significant increase in salaried GPs, a trend GPonline highlighted when workforce data was published in November last year.

The number of salaried GPs grew by 10.2% in the 12 months to March 2021, from 8,671 to 9,560.

GP partners in freefall

However, the number of FTE partners has been in freefall since the workforce data was first published in this form in September 2015, when there were 21,688. The number of partners is now a staggering 21.6% lower than it was that point – a total of 4,685 FTE partners have been lost between September 2015 and March 2021.

Despite the increase in the workforce in the past year, the overall number of fully-qualified FTE GPs still remains 1,307 below the total recorded in September 2015, when former health secretary Jeremy Hunt made his now-infamous pledge to recruit 5,000 more GPs within five years.

The current government has committed to increasing the GP workforce by 6,000 by 2024/25, but the latest figures suggest that this could be an almost impossible task.

Meanwhile, a poll by the BMA earlier this week found that more than a third of UK GPs plan to retire early and many more intend to reduce their working hours in the coming year as heavy workloads and the pandemic take their toll.