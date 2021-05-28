Single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine becomes fourth approved for use in UK

By Chloe Harman on the 28 May 2021

The MHRA has approved a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen for use in the UK, with 20m doses bought by the government to begin arriving later this year.

Janssen COVID-19 vaccine approved for UK use
Janssen COVID-19 vaccine approved for UK use

The Janssen vaccine is the fourth COVID-19 jab to be approved in the UK and was reported earlier this year to be 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 and 85% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 in trials.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) will issue advice on who should receive the vaccine before it becomes available.

MHRA chief executive Dr June Raine said: 'We have undertaken a thorough review of the conditional marketing authorisation application submitted by Janssen, including the information on quality, safety and effectiveness. I am pleased to confirm today that this authorisation has been granted.

COVID-19 vaccine

'This is encouraging news for the public and the healthcare sector. We now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect us from COVID-19.'

The Janssen vaccine, which uses an adenovirus vector to deliver the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine, is given as a single intramuscular injection. It can be stored at fridge temperatures of 2-8C for up to 3 months, making it ideal for distribution to care homes and other locations across the UK.

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock said: 'This is a further boost to the UK’s hugely successful vaccination programme, which has already saved over 13,000 lives, and means that we now have four safe and effective vaccines approved to help protect people from this awful virus.

'As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster programme later this year.'

Rare thrombosis

Similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine, thrombosis and thrombocytopenia - in some cases accompanied by bleeding - has been observed very rarely following administration of the Janssen vaccine.

Unlike the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Janssen jab is not contraindicated in patients with a history of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (HITT or HIT type 2) but these individuals should only receive the vaccine if the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks.

Healthcare professionals should be alert to the signs and symptoms of thromboembolism and/or thrombocytopenia in all patients, the prescribing information for the vaccine says.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register

Already registered?

Sign in

The voice for today's GP. News, insights and clinical education.

  • Register today for further access to articles and
    daily updates on the issues that matter to you.

Register Now

Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Follow Us:
GP Jobs View all jobs

Just published

Single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine becomes fourth approved for use in UK

Single-dose Janssen COVID-19 vaccine becomes fourth approved for use in UK

The MHRA has approved a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen for use...

28 May 2021
Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

Podcast: Face-to-face appointments, GP training in a pandemic and vaccine hesitancy

In this episode of our podcast Talking General Practice we discuss face-to-face appointments...

28 May 2021
Funding boost for NHS bid to establish local banks of GPs working flexibly

Funding boost for NHS bid to establish local banks of GPs working flexibly

NHS leaders are aiming to complete the rollout of 'flexible pools' of locum and salaried...

28 May 2021
BMA demands end to micromanagement of general practice in meeting with Hancock

BMA demands end to micromanagement of general practice in meeting with Hancock

BMA GP leaders have warned the health and social care secretary about 'extreme pressures'...

27 May 2021
Reforming CQC inspection model key to improving patient safety, BMA chair warns

Reforming CQC inspection model key to improving patient safety, BMA chair warns

Patient safety will not improve until the CQC reconsiders its ‘crude rating system...

27 May 2021
Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Cummings allegations on honesty 'not true', Hancock tells MPs

Health and social care secretary Matt Hancock has dismissed claims he lied to cabinet...

27 May 2021