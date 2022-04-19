Simple diagnostic model could help GPs spot sepsis earlier

By Nick Bostock on the 20 April 2022

A new six-point diagnostic model could boost early diagnosis of life-threatening cases of sepsis by helping GPs accurately identify acutely ill patients.

BP check
BP check (Photo: Astrakan Images/Getty Images)

GPs can accurately predict sepsis in adults with a diagnostic model that considers age, temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation and mental status, Dutch researchers found.

A simplified scoring system designed to be easy to use in everyday practice - for example during home visits to ill patients - was found to offer similar performance to diagnostic models commonly used in hospitals, a study published in the British Journal of General Practice (BJGP) found.

Around 48,000 deaths a year in the UK are linked to sepsis - and the condition causes around 11m deaths worldwide.

Sepsis

However, the signs of sepsis can be 'subtle or aspecific', the researchers said, complicating its detection outside of hospital - although early recognition and treatment are key to improve patient outcomes.

A number of clinical scoring systems used in hospitals to identify sepsis are not validated for use in primary care - but the researchers said the 'new derived score is easy to apply by GPs at the bedside of acutely ill patients'.

Clinicians using the model calculate a score from 0-6 for patients across six factors - awarding a point each for age over 65, tympanic temperature over 38o, systolic blood pressure of 110 mmHG or below, heart rate above 110 bpm, peripheral oxygen saturation of 95% or lower, and altered mental status.

Researchers developing the model found that adding biomarkers such as lactate, C-reactive protein and procalcitonin as well as respiratory rate did not improve prediction of sepsis compared with the simplified model.

GP referral

The study was carried out in the Netherlands by the UMC Utrecht in collaboration with Radboudumc, a university medical center, and looked at 357 acutely ill patients in the setting of out-of-hours home visits.

The researchers wrote: 'Though the difference between empirical clinical assessment by the GP and performance of the present model was modest, it can help support clinicians during the busy daily routine, reduce variation in the quality of primary care, and improve collaboration between primary and secondary care for this potentially life-threatening condition.

'The model is not intended to overrule the GP’s overall judgment but rather to inform the GP on the probability of the sepsis outcome. The GP can subsequently use this information to decide whether or not to refer the patient to hospital.'

