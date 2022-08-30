Short-term government plan 'won't stop exodus' of doctors over pension tax

The government is consulting on plans to extend the suspension of rules that reduce pension benefits for retired doctors who return to work.

Rules that penalise retired doctors who return to work have been suspended since March 2020. This was due to expire in October, but could now be extended to March 2023 under changes set out in the consultation.

However, BMA experts and accountants have criticised the move, arguing that pension penalties for retired doctors who continue to work should be scrapped permanently - and warning that the policy completely fails to address the problem of pension tax penalties that are driving far larger numbers of doctors out of the health service.

Retire and return

To encourage retired doctors to continue working during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government suspended rules that limit pension benefits. The '16-hour rule', which stops pension benefits for staff who work over this number of hours in the month after retiring, and abatement rules that cut benefits for staff in some circumstances when they retire and continue working, have been paused.

The BMA said penalising staff who want to return to work after retiring was 'completely illogical' - and called for the permanent abolition of these rules rather than a short-term pause.

BMA pensions committee chair Dr Vishal Sharma said: 'It is completely illogical to penalise dedicated staff who wish to return to the NHS after retiring by reducing their pension. The BMA therefore fully support the abolition of these arrangements.

'However, the reality is that this policy only affects a small number of doctors seeking to return post-retirement and it does nothing to prevent the exodus of senior consultants and GPs who are retiring from the NHS due to absurd punitive pensions tax charges.'

Pension tax

Dr Sharma warned that pension taxation was a 'far, far greater issue impacting the most experienced NHS professionals', adding: 'It is a long-term solution to this that will have the greatest impact on tackling the record waiting list and bolstering the NHS for what looks set to be another horrific winter for the health service. Not doing so will make the situation we’re currently seeing in the health service much worse.'

Graham Crossley, NHS pensions expert at financial management company Quilter, backed BMA warnings that extending the suspension of pension penalties for retired doctors did not go far enough.

He urged the government to 'see sense' and scrap abatement rules permanently to boost the NHS workforce - warning that another short-term measure would 'only lead to worry and uncertainty for NHS staff', whereas a permanent move could bring more staff back from retirement.

BMA pensions committee deputy chair Dr Tony Goldstone warned last week that the government had only a month to put forward serious proposals to stop pensions tax penalties triggered by soaring inflation driving large numbers of doctors out of the health service - and making it 'impossible' to bring down the record NHS waiting list.

NHS pension reform

The BMA has called for amendments to the Finance Act to tackle the so-called 'CPI disconnect' that means rising inflation will create tax penalties for doctors, and a move to a tax unregistered scheme similar to the one in place for the judiciary.

Dr Goldstone said: 'Every week and every day that a long-term, robust solution is delayed we will continue to see the consequences of these ill-informed taxes, with experienced professionals reluctantly reducing clinical activity - or leaving the NHS for good - when patients need them most. With the waiting list already at well over 6m in England, and emergency care and general practice also in crisis, we desperately need these urgent solutions in place before it is too late to prevent further deterioration.'

Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay said: 'The country is hugely thankful to all the retired staff who returned to support the NHS and the public during the pandemic. This winter will be challenging too and we are putting in place the necessary preparations to support the NHS while it continues to deliver first-rate care to patients.

'As part of this we are now consulting on extending temporary changes to the NHS pension scheme, which have so far allowed highly-skilled retired staff to return to the workforce without having their pension benefits affected.'