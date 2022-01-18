Short-staffing and COVID delays to be considered in fitness to practise cases

In updated guidance the regulator also said that the impact of ‘sustained and extreme periods of fatigue’ and ‘significant distress and emotional trauma’ caused by the crisis will be considered.

GMC leaders have acknowledged that healthcare services ‘continue to face extreme pressures’ and said the guidance considers the ‘sustained nature’ of the pandemic and the impact it is having on fatigue, the availability of resources and workforce shortages.

The updated temporary guidance issued by the GMC follows warnings from the Medical Defence Union (MDU) this week that extreme tiredness during the pandemic had impaired doctors’ capacity to deliver patient care. Frontline GPs have also warned their teams have been 'shredded' by COVID-19 absences.

Pandemic care

The guidance provides support to decision makers on how to take into account circumstances that have arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how they impacted on the systems in which a doctor was working and on how they delivered care.

GMC case handlers have been instructed to consider specific issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic which may affect a doctors’ performance, including:

the availability and distribution of resources and changes in healthcare provision, including social distancing guidance, virtual consultations and delays in services

the uncertainty and rapidly evolving evidence-base about a novel disease and effective care and treatment

staff shortages due to COVID-19 infection or self-isolation requirements

ways of working outside of normal routine and practice and requirements to work in unfamiliar circumstances

changing and sometimes conflicting guidance and protocols.

The regulator said it would consider the physical and emotional toll of the pandemic on medical staff: ‘We know that doctors faced sustained and extreme periods of fatigue, and in some cases significant distress and emotional trauma during the pandemic. These factors are important considerations of the doctor’s personal circumstances, which is covered in other guidance for decision makers.'

An allegation about a doctor not being able to see a patient ‘in the usual way’ during the pandemic should not raise questions about their practice, according to the guidance.

Practitioner fatigue

Responding to the temporary guidance, MDU head of advisory services Dr Caroline Fryar said: ‘It is very welcome news that today the GMC has updated its guidance for decision makers recognising the challenging circumstances in which doctors are currently working and the extreme fatigue they are experiencing due to the sustained nature of the pandemic.

‘As memories inevitably begin to fade of the pressures healthcare professionals are under, those holding the profession to account – regulators like the GMC, the courts and indeed employers – must properly take the COVID-19 context into account.’

An MDU survey earlier this week found 25% of GPs were regularly sleep deprived at work - and close to two-thirds noted feeling tired during sessions at work. Over one fifth said they worked 10 or more hours above their standard working hours each week - 27% admitted tiredness impaired their ability to care for patients.

Medical Protection Society (MPS) medical director Dr Rob Hendry, said: ‘As this pandemic evolves, so do the challenges around resources and resilience. Doctors remain under severe pressure and continue to face difficult decisions on how limited resources are allocated, which may increase the prospect of a poor outcome for some patients and leave doctors vulnerable to medico-legal disputes relating to situations out of their control.

‘Since the start of the pandemic we have called on the regulator to reassure doctors so they know that any complaints in relation to treatment provided during this time will be dealt with proportionately and fairly, with the extraordinary context taken into account. The additional GMC guidance, aimed to support case handlers in considering the specific COVID-19 related circumstances, is therefore a welcome step. We will continue to monitor this closely to see how the guidance is being implemented.’

The GMC repeated its commitment to take into account the unique circumstances of the pandemic when investigating doctors last November ahead of a 'challenging winter period'. It also recognised that some doctors would be forced to work ‘outside their normal scope’ during this time.