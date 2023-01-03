'Sheer luck' no one hurt: GP speaks out after waiting room attack A Derby GP has said it was 'sheer good fortune' no one was hurt when a man trashed her practice's waiting room over the Christmas period. by Eleanor Philpotts Sign in to continue Sign In Email address Password Stay signed in Trouble signing in? Reset password: Click here Need help? Email us Register FREE Limited free articles a month Free email bulletins Register Now Register Now Take a 30-day trial Join MIMS now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Join GPOnline now and pay nothing for the first 30 days Sign Up Sign Up