Sharp rise in GPs taking early retirement as COVID-19 pressure bites

By Nick Bostock on the 24 February 2022

Numbers of GPs taking early retirement rose to a four-year high in 2020/21 - up 18% from the previous financial year, a government report shows.

Stethoscope on desk
GPs taking early retirement (Photo: Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images)

A total of 704 GPs took voluntary early retirement in 2020/21 - up 18% from 596 in the previous financial year, DHSC evidence to the Doctors and Dentists Review Body (DDRB) reveals.

The figure was the highest recorded since 2016/17 - and 59% up compared with the figure for 2010/11, a decade earlier.

Voluntary early retirements among GPs are also close to record levels as a proportion of all retirements across the profession - making up 58.6% of all GP retirements in 2020/21, the second-highest figure recorded in more than a decade.

GPs retiring early

The sharp rise in early retirement in 2020/21 - the first full financial year of the COVID-19 pandemic - provides evidence that soaring workload pressure pushed growing numbers of GPs to leave the profession early.

Data confirming levels of early retirements in 2020/21 come after BMA polling last year found that more than a third of UK GPs planned to take early retirement and over half planned to reduce their working hours after working through intense pressure through the pandemic.

Read more
> GPs in underdoctored areas caring for twice as many patients
> Map: Where are England's most underdoctored areas?

Although the rise in early retirement has likely been fuelled by GPs' experience of working under increased pressure during the pandemic, general practice workload was already being described as unmanageable before COVID-19.

GPonline reported in 2019 that early retirements among GPs had tripled compared with a decade earlier - a figure believed to have been pushed up by punitive pension taxes. However, compared with 2017/18 when 587 GPs took early retirement, the latest data represent another sharp increase.

The wave of early retirements is a further blow to the GP workforce at a time when figures for December 2021 showed that fully-qualified full-time equivalent GPs have fallen by around 1,500 compared with five years earlier.

BMA GP committee chair Dr Farah Jameel said earlier this month: 'The government has repeatedly argued that the number of doctors is growing, but this isn’t the reality for general practice, and it begs the question: how many more have to go before something is finally done about it? Our NHS is the people who work in it, and without them, the entire system and provision of patient care is under threat.'

GP leaders have called for honesty from the government over the GP workforce. Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid has admitted the government is not on track to deliver its promise of an extra 6,000 FTE GPs by 2024, but ministers have repeatedly used figures including trainees to claim the GP workforce is growing.

Government evidence to the DDRB acknowledges that early retirements are high, but says that the figures are 'not a measure of retirement, but a measure of GPs taking their pension'. It adds that 'anecdotally, we know some GPs will take their pension and return to the workforce' - although it admits that 'we do not have robust data on the number of GPs that take their pension and remain in the workforce'.

